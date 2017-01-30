Police Oversight Group Is Drowning in Death Cases

The day 70-year-old Russell Hartsaw was killed in a San Diego jail, he was supposed to be in protective custody, a housing status reserved for inmates who could be targets in a jail’s general population. Frail, mentally ill and gay, Hartsaw somehow managed to argue his way out of protective custody and into a dorm-style unit where he was beaten to death by Mario Lopez, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound gang member nicknamed “Evil.” Days later, a deputy intercepted a note from Lopez in which he bragged to another inmate about killing a “chomo” — jail slang for a child molester — and that his “obligation was to smash all trash.”
Hartsaw’s rap sheet included armed robbery when he was much younger and, more recently, threatening two people with a broken stun gun, but nothing involving child molestation.
In 2013, a jury found Lopez guilty of Hartsaw’s murder. Not part of the trial, though, was whether deputies erred in granting Hartsaw’s request to be removed from protective custody, and placing him with someone like Lopez.
“They should have known the poor guy was losing it,” said Jesse Gonzalez, Hartsaw’s longtime friend who’d watched his slow decline.