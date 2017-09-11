SDPD Hopes to Fight Crime by Fighting New Liquor Licenses

As it deals with an ongoing staffing crisis, the San Diego Police Department is hoping to curb crime by stopping new bars and other establishments that serve alcohol from opening.
Melissa Ryan, the supervising agent in charge at the San Diego office of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, said she started to notice a change in SDPD’s approach to liquor license applications in early July.
For years, the San Diego Police Department has been protesting new liquor licenses on a conditional basis – meaning it often drops its protest if the business agrees to certain provisions like reduced hours or no live entertainment. Outright protests, where no conditions are considered, were rare.
Ryan said she noticed SDPD had begun outright protesting all new liquor license applications that landed on her desk.
Though the caseload has since become mixed with some conditional protests, it was clear to Ryan that the department was tightening its stance. The Police Department says that’s true.
“The San Diego Police Department is taking a conservative approach to their position with regards to supporting additional alcohol licenses in areas that are already oversaturated, and have significant high crime rates, and calls for police services are already significantly high demand.” said Sgt. Linda Griffin, who works in the department’s vice permits and licensing unit.
The good intentions of bureaucrats and politicians helped CA cement its reputation as the worst states to do business. As the Quartyard experience shows, the city extorts fewer concessions from those with political connections. Unfortunately it is almost impossible to calculate the burden city and state bureaucrats impose on the citizens through appeals and foot dragging.
Its not like people are going to decide not to drink because the city delayed a restaurant or bar opening.
