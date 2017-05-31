SDPD Now Takes Hours to Respond to Non-Emergency Calls

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Police Chief Shelly Zimmerman announced some good news before the holiday weekend: Major crime in San Diego is at historic lows.
It’s a comforting reminder for a city perpetually dealing with hiring and retention problems among police officers. The city may not have as many officers on the street as it says it needs, but that hasn’t translated into dangerous streets.
But the city’s major crimes announcement obscures one big way the officer staffing shortage is rearing its head: Non-emergency calls now go unanswered for hours.
SDPD response times for low-priority calls now far exceed the department’s stated goal, and its performance in 2011, just before the city adopted a five-year plan intended to address the department’s staffing problems.
In short, an understaffed SDPD has been forced to make tough decisions with limited resources. Officers respond to emergencies just as quickly as they did in 2011, and still ahead of the department’s stated goals.
But the department is failing to meet its own standards with every other type of call that comes in.
Help Us Raise $10k By the End of the Day
Our city is getting EXTREMELY dangerous. Perhaps if the mayor and the chief would practice the walk they are always bull-shitting about... Not only on the streets but in our upscale neighborhoods where everyone thinks their better off then "regular" people. They seem to have their "own" crime rate.going on......they can't blame the homeless on the child predator of Ranch Santa Fe. no matter how hard the padres attorney covered up evidence,,,,,,, at least he got 10 years at an exclusive "boys".Colony. He'll be eating steak every night, while the girls he terrorized and molested, will suffer trauma all their lives. Jack Doshay molested many little girls in Ranch Santa Fe....
Must be nice to have money, right mr.and mrs. padres owner?????????...Pillars of the community. Can't blame the homeless on this one
You guys can't be serious. Source: San Diego Police Officers Association? They are more than advocates for police officers, they are a source of bigotry too. The forces that caused the "watering-down" of the Racial Profiling report, finds energy and support in that group; one that disregards findings and correctly stomps on predictions.