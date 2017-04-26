Zimmerman Blames SDPD’s Struggle to Recruit on the Media — Again

SDPD still can’t figure out how to hire more officers, and it still believes the media is at least partly to blame.
Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman appeared before the City Council’s public safety committee Wednesday to tell a familiar story: Years after inking a five-year plan to ramp up hiring and stem retention problems, the department has made essentially no progress at all.
With just over 1,830 officers, SDPD is staffed at about the same level today it was in 2012, when the city greenlit a plan to increase budgeted officers by 150 over five years. Instead, the department is expected to have fewer active officers at the end of the year than it did when the plan was approved.
But the real number of officers on the street is even lower than that. A staffing report from earlier this year obtained by Voice of San Diego shows the city’s official number includes recruits and those on various forms of leave. When you subtract those roughly 150 officers, the city had fewer than 1,700 officers available in February.
“Simply put, we’re going in the wrong direction,” said Brian Marvel, president of the San Diego Police Officers Association.
In the last five years, the city has devoted more money to hiring more officers. It just hasn’t amounted to anything.