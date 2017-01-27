5 Ways California Could Begin Cleaning Up Its Stormwater Mess

California’s stormwater system is a mess – but it doesn’t have to be.
State regulators, environmentalists and industry representatives all have their own problems with the system that’s supposed to keep California’s water clean after it rains. Stormwater sweeps up all kinds of debris and bits of pollution and then carries it out to the ocean.
The state doesn’t have enough staff to enforce the law. There are about 75 regulators at the State Water Resources Board and the nine regional boards that report to it, including the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board. Those dozens of people have to regulate thousands of businesses – so many that they aren’t actually sure how many they’re policing.
Environmentalists think the state isn’t doing its job. They’ve begun their own crackdown on companies that are fouling up creeks and coasts.