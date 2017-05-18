Why Big Winter Rains Haven’t Done Much to Fill San Diego Reservoirs

Even though it’s rained more than normal across California, most of San Diego’s reservoirs are still not full. About 41 percent of the storage space in these artificial lakes remains empty.
Most of this is just the way things are in San Diego. Here, most of the region’s drinking water comes from the Colorado River and the melted snow of Northern California. Only about 5 percent of urban San Diego’s water comes from local rainfall.
Every time it rains big, people wonder what’s happening to keep it from wasting away into the ocean or whether their favorite lake is going to be full of water for fishing and boating. That’s all especially true this year. But even though it has rained more than normal, San Diego is not like other parts of the state, where many major dams are 80 percent full or more.
For one thing, the water that falls is the cheapest source available, so it’s the first sent to customers.
Now, San Diego’s biggest reservoir, San Vicente, is less than a tenth of the size of the state’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake. San Vicente is about 77 percent full; Shasta is 96 percent full. This is what it means to live in a region as arid as San Diego.
There are 54 dams in San Diego County regulated by the state. Only about a dozen of them are plumbed to hold the imported water on which the region depends, and most are relatively small.