California’s Stormwater Regulations Are Themselves a Toxic Mess

By Ry Rivard |
This is Part One in a three-part series examining stormwater pollution and the flawed system that polices it.
Thousands – perhaps tens of thousands – of California businesses are polluting streams, bays and the ocean, but state environmental regulators don’t know how many companies are doing how much damage.
In places like Logan Heights or National City, industry-filled neighborhoods send metals and toxic chemicals into the water, helping to ruin it for humans and poison it for marine life.
An entire regulatory system exists to prevent this – to keep businesses honest, residents safe and fish alive. That system is a mess.
