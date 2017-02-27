City Says Sewage Is Hard to Find, Pushes Water Recycling Plan That Has Neighbors Nervous

Cities and water districts in East County, North County and the South Bay have lined up to oppose the city of San Diego’s ambitious plans to turn sewage into drinkable water.
For years, San Diego has aimed to make recycled water drinkable and widespread.
The idea used to face opposition from the public, who thought it was yucky. Two years ago, the drought and changes in public opinion seemed to remove any obstacles, so the city decided it could double the size of the three-part project’s first phrase.
Now the project is branded Pure Water, and the city hopes to produce 30 million gallons per day of recycled water by 2022. But the drought made sewage harder to come by and more valuable. As a result, costs for the project have risen.