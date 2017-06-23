Court Ruling Throws a Wrench in Two Big Upcoming Water Decisions

The San Diego County Water Authority – and San Diego ratepayers – were dealt a major legal loss this week that could leave local water customers back on the hook for billions of dollars over the next several decades.
For years, San Diego water officials have argued the region’s major supplier of water – the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California – charges too much to deliver water to San Diego from the Colorado River.
In 2015, a lower court judge sided with the Water Authority.
But, this week, an appellate court sided with Metropolitan: A three-judge panel from the 1st District Court of Appeal found San Diego water customers are, by and large, paying their fair share to use a statewide water delivery system.
The Water Authority will ask the state Supreme Court to reexamine the appellate court’s decision, so the loss is by no means certain.
But this week’s ruling creates wrinkles of its own, even if it’s eventually overturned in the Water Authority’s favor.