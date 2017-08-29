Desal Plant Is Producing Less Water Than Promised

When the Carlsbad desalination plant opened in December 2015, regional water officials gushed about how reliable it would be. San Diego could now drink from the endless Pacific Ocean rather than be stuck depending on rain and snowmelt to come from hundreds of miles away.
So far, though, the plant has not been as reliable as promised.
Over the last year, the privately owned plant failed to deliver nearly a fifth of the water the San Diego County Water Authority ordered from it.
During the same period, there were 46 days when it delivered no water at all, according to business and regulatory filings by the plant’s owner, Poseidon Water.
Some of the shortfalls can be blamed on hiccups at a plant that is still getting its sea legs. The plant is the country’s largest ocean water desalination plant.
But, if anything, the plant’s reliability has gotten worse since it first opened. In 2016, Poseidon filled 95 percent of the Water Authority’s orders for water. So far in 2017, the company has only filled 70 percent of the Water Authority’s orders.