Major Unknowns Remain Just Ahead of Key Votes on Massive Water Project

Just weeks before key votes on a multibillion-dollar state water project, two major questions remain: How much water will the project actually deliver? How much will that water actually cost?
If those sound like the only two things you’d really want to be sure about before investing billions of dollars in a new water project – well, they are.
The project, known as WaterFix, is designed to ensure that water keeps coming south through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Bay Delta, a series of waterways and wetlands fed by snow melting in the Sierra Nevada mountain range. An existing series of canals through the Delta harm fish and are also susceptible to catastrophic damage from an earthquake or rising sea levels.
The project has evolved over the years. In 1982, state officials – including then-Gov. Jerry Brown, during his first stint in office – wanted to build a new canal around the Delta. That was rejected by voters. Now, the plan is to build a pair of 35-mile-long tunnels under the Delta instead. This time around, water agencies – not voters – will decide if the project gets built.
Some of the unknowns surrounding the project may only be answerable when it’s up and running – an engineering and construction feat that will take at least 18 years. By that point, of course, it will be too late.
The Cost Question
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California guesses the project will end up costing the average Southern California household about $2 a month.