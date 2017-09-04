Meet the Megaflood: How ‘The Other Big One’ Could Devastate S.D.

You’ve heard of The Big One. Now meet The Other Big One – a massive statewide flooding catastrophe that could cripple California for months or years.
Researchers think a megaflood is just as likely to hit the state as a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, and has the potential to cause three times as much damage. San Diego County alone would suffer $25 billion in losses under a doomsday “atmospheric river” scenario created in 2011 by dozens of researchers during which a series of heavy storms would slam the northern and central parts of the state.
Nearly the entire neighborhood of Mission Beach would under water. Large numbers of residents would lose power and sewage service. Landlines, internet connections and cell phones could stop working for 15-20 percent of customers. And both I-15 and I-5, the two main routes to the north, wouldn’t return to full service for months.
The scenario assumes that California would be hit by a series of storms just as it was during the Civil War when the Great Flood of 1861-1862 boosted L.A.’s annual rainfall to 66 inches, forced the relocation of the state capital and produced a massive inland sea in the Central Valley.
Does the scenario the researchers modeled still hold up six years after it was released? Absolutely, the researchers say, with one putting it this way: “This past winter reassured me of this again and again.”
Michael Dettinger, a research hydrologist with the U.S. Geological Survey and one of the authors of the megaflood report, said it’s clear that climate change is exacerbating the risk of a such an event. Nonetheless, the 2011 report doesn’t appear to have focused many minds or prompt any major changes in how we prepare for disasters in California.
Since you can't trust local government, it's down to the consumer. You want to live on a sandstone bluff overlooking the ocean?
Don't whine when the bluff crumbles into the sea.
Want to live at sea level near water?
Don't whine if you get flooded out. You knew the job was dangerous when you took it, Fred.
And if you buy a home on a pad scraped out of a hillside?
Caveat emptor!
Guess that's just another catastrophe that I'll have to add to my nightmare list. I don't think it will outrank homeless, who are invading us like hordes of zombies, or N. Korea taking us out because of our military facilities. It's good to be old...