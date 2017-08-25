A Pipe Dream to Bring Colorado River Water to San Diego Re-Emerges

The San Diego County Water Authority, tired of paying a middle man to deliver water from hundreds of miles away, is starting to cast out for ideas once written off as laughable.
One board member has even suggested San Diego may consider building a pipeline of its own to the Colorado River.
The pipeline would give the Water Authority a chance to accomplish a long-held goal: breaking a monopoly held by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the region’s largest water supplier and the owner of the only physical connection San Diego has to the Colorado River.
But it would be among the most expensive, disruptive and ambitious projects ever built in the region. That it would even be discussed reveals how intense the rivalry between the Water Authority and Metropolitan has become.
For years, Water Authority leaders have argued Metropolitan charges too much to deliver Colorado River water to San Diego. If the Water Authority had its own pipeline, it wouldn’t have to pay Metropolitan’s delivery fees, which may amount to $6 billion in coming decades.
That and other disputes with Metropolitan have driven an increasingly wide range of discussions at the Water Authority about what it can do to become “water independent.” In the latest sign of how far officials might go, Water Authority board leaders are asking the agency to consider “any and all options” to increase water reliability and hold down costs.
Seems like building desalination plants to replace Metro water would be feasible. The desal. plants are energy intensive, but we're in one of the best locations for solar power to run it. A series of plants could be built, reducing Metro water as each one opens.
Madaffer and the board need to do a study of projected water demand in the region before increasing customer rates by billions of dollar to build huge expensive water import projects like this. When the City of San Diego's Pure Water program is fully implemented it will allow the city to cut its purchases of imported water from CWA by half. What will that reduction in customer demand mean for CWAs long term demand and supply projections? CWA has bragged about how it is pursuing new local water supply alternatives, yet is also talking about spending billions of dollars on new schemes to import water here. CWA has already raised rates for its member water districts and their customers by billions of dollars, and San Diegans pay some of the highest water rates in the nation. Yet the CWA board is thinking about raising those rates by billions of dollars more. We need some kind of state regulatory auditor to get control of CWA, like the CPUC does with utilities, with a mandate to make sure rates are fair and reasonable. Without one, CWA is out of control.