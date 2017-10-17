San Diego’s Been Losing a Century-Long Battle Against Poop

San Diego’s battle against hepatitis A has focused new attention on a very old, very San Diego problem: feces.
It’s a battle the region has repeatedly lost. Excrement from the canyons in Tijuana and from our own toilets and streets has bedeviled the region since western civilization took up roots here.
Things had been looking up. Sewage spills are down ten-fold from 20 years ago. Litigious environmental lawyers who once haunted the city had moved on.
Then came the hepatitis A outbreak. The county recently called downtown San Diego “a fecally contaminated environment.” The outbreak renewed interest in the bacteria-filled San Diego River and a terrible spill that send hundreds of thousands of gallons of raw sewage into it earlier this year. A congressman has sounded the alarm about waterways, asking about more vigorous testing. And an image problem has arisen again, like in the 1980s when there so much sewage running into Mission Bay its beaches were closed a quarter of the time. Hoteliers worried tourists would go swimming, catch hepatitis and sue them.
There’s no indication the current hepatitis outbreak – among the deadliest in America in two decades – is linked to the sewage from San Diego’s waterways. Rather, the current theory is poor sanitation around homeless encampments fueled the outbreak.
Still, like the colonias in Tijuana that don’t have sewage service, sewage spills and a lack of restrooms produce the same disgusting problem with no easy solutions. One prominent environmental attorney is again wondering if he needs to get involved many years after he led a movement to clean up the problem.