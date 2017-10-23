SDG&E, Environmentalists Are at Opposite Poles on One Fire Prevention Method

Fire risk is high this week San Diego, just as it was a decade ago when a series of fires burned over 200,000 acres of the county. A decade later, the fallout from those fires, for which San Diego Gas & Electric was found partly responsible, is not yet over.
The company is still trying to repair its image and make sure it cannot be linked to any future infernos.
Yet SDG&E continues to fight to get $379 million from customers to reimburse itself for some of the money it paid to settle damage claims related to those fires. The money would, of course, come by raising rates on some of the very people who suffered through the fires.
There is another major rate-raising expenditure related to the fires the company is working on. It is replacing 2,000 wooden transmission poles with steel poles in and around Cleveland National Forest.
In one regulatory filing, the company said replacing the poles is a “common sense” endeavor. After all, wood burns and steel doesn’t. The California Public Utilities Commission agreed, and gave SDG&E the green light to spend about $420 million on pole replacements last summer. But the project is not yet a slam dunk.
Last fall, the CPUC reopened the case after Cleveland National Forest Foundation and the Protect Our Communities Foundation both sought a rehearing. The groups also filed a motion to halt construction, but that’s been pending for over a year, so SDG&E is proceeding in the meantime.
“If the wood hasn’t been a source of ignition, who cares?” Powers said.
The point is, if there is a fire started by whatever means, you don't have to replace steel poles. There are other means being used to reduce the risk of fire starts by SDG&E.