Southern California Is Drowning in Drought-Proofing Projects

As California pulls out of the drought, expect to see a weird thing: water agencies opposing plans to help the state get through future droughts.
Water agencies are working on dozens of projects to boost Southern California’s water supply. Combined, these projects could provide enough drinking water for several million people. But many of the agencies are simultaneously boosting their own projects and arguing that others shouldn’t be built – partly out of a fear that ratepayers will only tolerate so many projects, and partly because of politics and territorialism.
Water districts in Southern California overlap and layer on top of one another. There are billions of dollars’ worth of projects under consideration, so if each one was built, customers caught in the middle could see their water rates skyrocket.
As a result, water agencies with their own projects want to be sure they’re not the last one standing before ratepayer support dries up. The game of musical chairs extends from San Diego to Sacramento.
At the top of the food chain is Gov. Jerry Brown’s $17 billion plan to shore up Southern California’s access to water from Northern California using two 35-mile underground tunnels. The San Diego County Water Authority has criticized the project as part of what it calls a “ratepayer protection program.”
The Water Authority gets about a fifth of its water from Northern California and is trying to wean itself off. To do that, it’s bought exclusive rights to Colorado River water and helped build a desalination plant in Carlsbad. It’s worried those things, along with its share of the costs for the governor’s project, will overwhelm San Diego ratepayers. They point out the project may not add to the region’s water supply, though it’s intended to make it more reliable.