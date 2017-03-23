Southern California Is Drowning in Drought-Proofing Projects

I would like to donate $

The Water Authority also commissioned a report that suggests San Diego’s main source of water, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, is going to be stuck with too much water in coming years. That’s a bad thing? Yes, according to the Water Authority.

The Water Authority buys water from Metropolitan, the region’s largest water supplier, and then resells that water to local water agencies, like the city of San Diego’s Public Utilities Department.

Metropolitan is working on its own water supply projects, including what could be one of the world’s largest water recycling projects. But the Water Authority said Metropolitan is doing that even as the agencies that buy from it create their own projects.

Those agencies will have new water. Metropolitan will have new water. There’ll be too much water, the Water Authority says. Under that scenario, demand for Metropolitan’s water would fall even as Metropolitan’s costs rise. By the Water Authority’s estimate, Metropolitan could have way more water than it could sell. As Metropolitan’s largest customer, the Water Authority worries it’ll get stuck with the bill.

“You can’t just do everything because it sounds good,” said Dennis Cushman, the Water Authority’s assistant general manager.

A similar thing happened a few years ago, when Metropolitan and the agencies that buy its water, including the Water Authority, failed to coordinate the construction of new water treatment plants. As a result, Metropolitan, the Water Authority and the city of San Diego spent hundreds of millions of dollars building water treatment plants that sit mostly unused. (These plants make relatively clean water from rivers and streams safe for drinking. Recycled water plants, like the one Metropolitan is considering, make sewage water drinkable.)

Metropolitan counters that most local projects likely won’t happen, and the Water Authority’s worries about there being too much water are a bit odd.

“We actually think the challenge isn’t that we’re going to have too much, we think the challenge is that we’re not going to have enough,” said Jeffrey Kightlinger, Metropolitan’s general manager.

The Water Authority has had to deal with some of the same questions it has about Metropolitan within its own ranks.

The city of San Diego buys most of its water from the Water Authority.

So when the Water Authority was drawing up long-term plans last year, the city wanted to make sure the Water Authority wasn’t rushing to build a new desalination plant at Camp Pendleton. Desalinated water, while dependable, is also expensive. The Water Authority’s existing desal plant in Carlsbad provides about 10 percent of the region’s water but accounts for about 25 percent of the region’s water supply costs.

The city didn’t want another desalination plant showing up on its ratepayers’ tab before it put the shovel into the ground on its ambitious $3 billion plan to turn sewage into drinkable water. The Water Authority now says the Camp Pendleton project isn’t something it needs to do in the next 15 years, although it continues to study its options there.

That, Cushman said, is the kind of coordination he does not believe Metropolitan has. Metropolitan is still struggling to figure out how to divide up its unused water treatment plant costs.

Because this is like a layer cake, the city’s recycled water project has its own critics. Water officials in East County oppose the project, in part because they’re working on their own water recycling project.

Written by Ry Rivard Ry Rivard is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. He writes about water and land use. You can reach him at ry.rivard@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.550.5665.