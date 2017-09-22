Tijuana Sewage Is Not Fueling the Hep A Outbreak, But the San Diego River Might Be

San Diego’s hepatitis A outbreak is probably not the result of sewage spilling across the Mexican border into the United States. If there’s any body of water to point to, it’s worth looking closer to home, at the San Diego River.
The hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego has brought together a volatile cocktail of rampant speculation and uncertain science.
In tweets and even a bizarre YouTube video that has been viewed nearly 400,000 times, the outbreak has been blamed, in some way or another, on Mexico.
The online video claims the outbreak is “believed to have been caused by illegal aliens” in the “liberal Southern California city of San Diego.” No sources are provided for those claims.
Others – including a couple local journalists – have asked open-ended questions about whether cross-border sewage spills are responsible for the outbreak. In the past, spills from the Tijuana River have brought hepatitis A into coastal waters and prompted surfers to get vaccines. But public health officials and water quality regulators do not believe this year’s outbreak in San Diego is linked to cross-border sewage.
“I think we can say as of right now we see no compelling reason to connect the two,” said David Gibson, the head of the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board.