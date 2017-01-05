He Tried to Follow the Rules – and He Lost His Business

This is the final story in our series examining stormwater pollution and the flawed system that polices it. Read Part One here, and Part Two here.
Jerry Williams lost his business to the rain.
On Feb. 28, 2014, a half-inch of rain fell in National City. Like state water pollution laws required, one of Williams employees at A-1 Alloys Recycling Center grabbed a sample of water running across the northwest corner of his half-acre scrapyard.
The water was sent to a lab and tested for pollution. A report was sent to the State Water Resources Control Board. The results weren’t good. A business like A-1 is supposed to keep the amount of copper down to .0048 milligrams per liter. The water from A-1 was 2.84 parts per million copper, nearly 600 times the target.
7 Times San Diego’s Political Leaders Lost Their Voices