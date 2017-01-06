VOSD Podcast: The Hot Messes Facing the Chargers, SANDAG and Stormwater Regulations

By Kinsee Morlan |
California’s stormwater system is a toxic mess.
Voice of San Diego reporter Ry Rivard joined the podcast this week to discuss his three-part investigative series on stormwater pollution and the flawed system that polices it.
Rivard talked about the history behind stormwater regulations and the thousands or more industrial businesses across the state that don’t comply with the rules.
Businesses that do follow the law open themselves up to lawsuits from environmental lawyers who’ve taken it upon themselves to police the system since the state doesn’t have the resources.