With the Drought Waning, the Future of Desalination Is Murkier

California is emerging from one of the worst droughts in its modern history, a dry spell that prompted emergency regulations and some deep reflections on the fragile nature of our water supplies.
The recent rain and snow across much of the state seem to have given water agencies breathing room to think long and hard about one oft-floated solution that came up a lot during the drought: desalination.
Santa Barbara just reopened a desalination plant it closed two decades ago, but it’s not sure how long it will be needed.
Poseidon Water, which built the largest desalination plant in the country in Carlsbad, wants to build another in Huntington Beach. But after spending over a decade on prep work, the company lacks needed permits to start construction and doesn’t have anybody who has promised to buy the water.
The Otay Water District just got a federal permit to build a pipeline across the border to get water from a new plant south of Tijuana. That project still faces a few hurdles, too, and no water will flow to the United States for another seven years.
One general obstacle to desalination has been outright opposition. Making ocean water drinkable is expensive, takes a lot of energy and can hurt coastal habitat.
Poseidon has spent 15 years and doesn't have any permits, a distribution plan or a partner willing to commit to buying the water. They can't blame enviros and agency red tape stalling progress -- Poseidon just applied for the long-term permits last year.
They've spent $50 million and expect a 10% return on that investment? For what -- a couple dozen letters of support from politicians? That's about $2 million for each letter they got. Who is investing in this company and what are they thinking?
Water demand has DECREASED in Orange County in the last 15 years and there's plenty of opportunity for MORE cost-free and multi-benefit conservation. And in that time Orange County has expanded their potable recycled water capacity by 30% -- and LA County is now planning to recycle enough so they can sell Orange County 60 million gallons a day at less than half the cost of Poseidon's proposed water.
Maybe Orange County Water District should be more concerned about what's "fair" for their ratepayers rather than looking out for the interests of Poseidon.
There are times when a community needs to look beyond the immediate future, this is one of those times. As was pointed out in the article, we live in a desert. There is not enough local water to supply our needs and the next drought is coming. Not maybe, but will come. We are also at the end of the pipeline as far as outside water supplies. Metropolitan Water is not our friend and we lack the political clout of LA. Lastly the Colorado River, the source of much of SoCal's water is over committed.
We are in a short term period of water surplus. We need to take this opportunity to put plans in place that will carry us through the next period of scarcity. We should use all of our resources - recycling water not only makes sense but it will improve the health of the ocean off of San Diego, since that is where our partially treated sewage goes. Our agribusiness should be encouraged to use 'purple pipe' recycled water since it does not have to be treated all the way to drinking water standards, saving us money. Conservation is, of course another source of water because it will allow our existing supplies to go farther. Lastly, Desal, while expensive in current dollars, is not when one looks to the future. We must plan on being water independent, for all the above reasons and Desal is a key component of that. Given the decade long approval process for a project in California, we should be starting that process now for at least one, possibly two large Desal plants in the San Diego region.
San Diego unfortunately has a history of grabbing the quick deal with little thought to longer term consequences. We cannot afford to be short sighted on water. If we do we will find our business and population limited by our water supplies. We need to get started now to build for our future.