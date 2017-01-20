The Only Consistency to Padres’ Uniforms Is Inconsistency

In November the San Diego Padres unveiled their 2017 uniforms with a 49-second video. It featured dramatic music and one too many close-ups of a jersey button, and had as much flare as the uniform designs themselves.
By removing the yellow piping from their 2016 uniforms designed to mark the All-Star game the team hosted, the Padres are now left with navy-on-gray and navy-on-white looks.
“We have a very classic-looking baseball uniform. A very traditional looking uniform,” said Wayne Partello, chief marketing officer for the Padres.
The internet and national sports media had a few different ways to describe the new look, including “boring,” “disappointing” and even “devoid of all imagination and creativity.” “Traditional” was nowhere to be found.