Spanos Isn’t Selling the Chargers and the Team’s Not Moving Back

It’s the bitter end of a long era of the NFL being a pressing topic in this town. Yet with the corpse of the San Diego Chargers not two weeks cold, there was a glimmer of hope last weekend that they might rethink their relocation to Los Angeles. Under the header “Mover’s remorse in San Diego,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the NFL is “besides itself” and that owners are very upset with the Chargers’ move. Schefter’s source said the league wants the Chargers to move back to San Diego, but that nobody believes the possibility is realistic.
That story generated enough chatter to prompt a response this week from Chargers owner Dean Spanos. “That’s not even a consideration,” Spanos told the Orange County Register. “There’s no looking back. We’re moving forward.”
In between those reports, a column by Union-Tribune sports writer Mark Zeigler floated an alternate scenario: the Chargers returning to San Diego under new ownership, eventually.
Zeigler made a case that the Spanos family might soon be financially overextended by their move to Los Angeles. Zeigler’s calculations imply a difficult road ahead for the Chargers to become a financial success as a tenant of the Rams’ new stadium in Inglewood. He wrote: