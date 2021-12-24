VOSD Podcast: How Sean Elo-Rivera Wants to Lead the City Council | Voice of San Diego

Two weeks ago, San Diego City Councilmember Jen Campbell was ousted as council president. The person who replaced her was a surprise to many: City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera.

Elo-Rivera has been on the council for just about a year now, so his rise to one of the most powerful positions in the city (and indeed the region) was rapid.

With the “council president” placard freshly screwed onto his office entry, he joined Voice of San Diego Podcast hosts Scott Lewis and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña to discuss why he sought the job. One of his biggest inspirations, he says, was the process that’s currently underway to hire the city’s independent budget analyst.

Elo-Rivera said it’s not transparent enough; there was a disconnect between what was really going down and what the community was able to know, he says. That was a big deal for him and forefront on his mind now.

Other big-ticket items for the new prez: putting a repeal measure before voters to dump the People’s Ordinance, improving stormwater infrastructure and getting parks and libraries to a reasonable state.

The interview with Elo-Rivera starts at minute 17 in the podcast.

