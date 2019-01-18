Building a better region together, one story at a time

Height Limit Building a better region together, one story at a time

Height Limit Politics

VOSD Podcast: The Mayor Aims for New (Building) Heights

It’s a mayor-ful show today. This week’s State of the City address was full of yeses and YIMBYs. Mayor Kevin Faulconer joins the podcast to dig in to some details. And Rep. Scott Peters is officially not running for mayor in 2020.
Nate John

Mayor Kevin Faulconer gives his last State of the City Address. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The mayor’s State of the City address was Tuesday, and we annotated his speech to provide some context on big issues.

Now, we’re unpacking a bit more. Mayor Faulconer came to the studio this week to address some of our biggest questions — especially on housing density and height limits. In hopes of combating the region’s crippling housing shortage, Faulconer announced during his State of the City address that he would ask the City Council this year to eliminate building height limits near transit throughout the city, outside of coastal neighborhoods.

Hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby hosted a wide-ranging discussion with Faulconer on that plan, as well as current candidates aiming to replace him in 2020, the Convention Center, SDSU West and more. You can hear our full conversation with the mayor in the podcast. It starts at minute 16.

Also in this week’s show, we have some quick hits from The People’s Reporter, a VOSD series that answers audience questions about the region. We answered two questions from our listeners this week. Here’s a short version:

How many people work in the city of San Diego?

About 709,400 people, or roughly half the city’s population, according to California’s Employment Development Department.

How can I research who is giving money to which politician and how much?

There are a few handy, readily available resources:

  • The California secretary of state has a great database called Cal-Access.
  • Opensecrets.org keeps track of federal campaign contributions and lobbying data.
  • The city and county of San Diego have electronic filing systems, too.

If you have a question, ask it here.

Voice now has a podcast texting club for listeners. To join, text the word “podcast” to 619-202-9051. We’ll send you links to new episodes weekly and solicit questions and ideas for future podcasts.

Tags:

podcast San Diego podcasts VOSD Podcast
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in Height Limit

The Clairemont Controversy's Two Uncomfortable Truths

Fact Check: Councilwoman's Consistency on Building Height Limits

Taking the Community Out of Community Plans

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: Gloria Wants to Be Mayor and the Mayor Wants to Do a Big Thing

Nate John
News

VOSD Podcast: Inside the New City Council and an Old Accusation

Nate John
News

Our Favorite Podcast Episodes of 2018

Nate John
News

VOSD Podcast: Here's What San Diego Should Do Next Year

Nate John

Trending Stories
Things Are Getting Crazy on the Colorado River
Begun, the YIMBY War Has
Faulconer and SANDAG Unveil Their Airport Transit Vision
High-Profile Escondido Development Would Bring Only a Fraction of the Units Allowed
Politics Report: A New Day for Council Land Use Politics
The 3 Questions We Hear Most Often About How San Diego Works
How a Strange Accusation Caught Fire and Took Down an Assembly Candidate
Faulconer and SANDAG Unveil Their Airport Transit Vision
Things Are Getting Crazy on the Colorado River
Begun, the YIMBY War Has
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!