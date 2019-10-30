 Special Podcast: Sizing Up California’s Housing Shortage
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Housing UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Housing

Special Podcast: Sizing Up California’s Housing Shortage
Megan Wood
From left: State Sen. Scott Weiner, Maya Rosas, Ray Major and Elyse Lowe take part in a discussion on California’s housing supply. / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

California’s housing crisis has, for some time now, become the dominant political issue in the state. The median home costs nearly $600,000, and the average rent is $1,000 a month more than the national average. 

So, how did we get here? And what do we need to do to correct the marketLiam Dillon, who covers housing for the Los Angeles Times, moderated a fascinating discussion at this year’s Politifest with a group of housing experts, including Sen. Scott Wiener, the author of Senate Bill 50, which would allow for increased density near transit.

“It’s a political situation where you have to inspire people to think long-term to say we are going to take short-term steps to triage to make sure people aren’t getting pushed out, to make sure that people are stable,” Weiner said. “We’re going to do that, and we’re going to move as fast as we can to build supportive housing for the homeless and so forth. But we have to stay the course for a long period of time.” 

Other panelists included Elyse Lowe, San Diego’s director of development services; Ray Major, chief economist for SANDAG and Maya Rosas, policy director for Circulate San Diego. 

Catch up on everything related to Politifest 2019 here. 

Listen Now

• Listen on Apple
• Listen on Google
• Listen on Spotify

Tags:

Politifest 2019
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Megan Wood

Megan is Voice of San Diego’s engagement editor. She is responsible for producing and overseeing the production of content that extends the reach of the organization.

More in Housing

A Single Attorney Has Filed More Than 50 Lawsuits Under New Section 8 Discrimination Law

Encinitas Is Suing the Residents Behind Controversial Housing Measure

The Inclusionary Housing Update Is Hanging By a Thread

What to Read Next
Politics

VOSD Podcast Live: The Mayoral Candidates Tackle Housing, Transit and, Obviously, Scooters

Adriana Heldiz and Jesse Marx
News

VOSD Podcast: The Politifest Pre-Game Show

Nate John
Opinion

The Private Sector Has a Key Role to Play in Carrying Out the Homelessness Plan

Peter Seidler and Dan Shea
Politics

VOSD Podcast Live: The Mayoral Candidates Tackle Housing, Transit and, Obviously, Scooters

Adriana Heldiz and Jesse Marx

Trending Stories
A Single Attorney Has Filed More Than 50 Lawsuits Under New Section 8 Discrimination Law
Medical Board Charges San Diego Doctor Who's Doled Out Dozens of Vaccine Exemptions
The City Has a Plan to Fight Homelessness. Now What?
San Diego Explained: The Fight Over the Cost of the Mission Valley Land
Sacramento Report: National Journalists Discover AB 5 Exists
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Southwestern Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Professor Who Had Trove of Nude Student Photos, Sex Videos
Medical Board Charges San Diego Doctor Who's Doled Out Dozens of Vaccine Exemptions
The Major Dispute Exposed by a New Appraisal of the Mission Valley Stadium Land
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!