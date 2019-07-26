 VOSD Podcast: What's Driving the Exodus From Honduras - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Immigration Building a better region together, one story at a time

Immigration

VOSD Podcast: What's Driving the Exodus From Honduras

This week, VOSD immigration reporter Maya Srikrishnan brings voices from Honduras to the podcast.

Nate John
Deportees wait for a bus after a plane brought them from the United States to San Pedro Sula, Honduras. / Photo by Melvin Cubas

In November 2018, the largest caravan of migrants in history made its way to the U.S.-Mexico border. Most of the 5,000 people who arrived at the border were from Honduras.

Hondurans also made up the majority of the 1,500-person caravan that had arrived in Tijuana earlier that year, in April 2018.

The flow has slowed down thanks to a crackdown that came in response to the caravans. But since 2018, Hondurans continue to migrate in the highest rates of any nationality coming to the United States. In May, a number equivalent to one in every 224 Hondurans was apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border in a single month. As VOSD’s Maya Srikrishnan puts it: That’s an exodus. 

Srikrishnan recently traveled to San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to better understand what’s driving the exodus.

She’s written a series of dispatches on the trip:

And in this week’s show, you’ll hear directly from Hondurans — the people who have left, those considering leaving and some who migrated to the U.S. then were deported back to Honduras.

Srikrishnan’s trip to Honduras was funded by the International Center for Journalists.

News of the Week

Host Scott Lewis also wrapped up the podcast with the news of the week.

  • The City Council is set to vote Tuesday on Council President Georgette Gómez’s proposal to force developers to pay for or build more low-income housing as part of their projects. Gómez says the time for negotiating is over.
  • New state data shows who gets to go to college and what student groups our public school system is failing to serve. VOSD’s Will Huntsberry pulled out some of the most interesting pieces of data on who’s attending and completing college from San Diego County schools. Latino students represent roughly 57 percent of San Diego Unified’s populations; but the district is failing to help them get the same graduation rates as their peers.
  • And this week, the San Diego Association of Governments fired three senior staffers, marking another leadership shakeup for an agency that has been changing direction since late last year.

Listen Now

• Listen on Apple
• Listen on Google
• Listen on Spotify

Tags:

Honduras
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in Immigration

Ruling Deals Major Blow to San Diego Prosecutors’ Zero Tolerance Cases

New Deportation Rules Spark Fears Over Abuses of Power

Border Report: Deported Vets and the Challenge of 'Not Clean' Cases

What to Read Next
News

San Diego Explained: What's Driving Hondurans North

Adriana Heldiz
News

The Other Big Reason Why So Many Hondurans Come to the U.S.

Maya Srikrishnan
News

Hondurans Debating Whether to Flee Weigh Family, Finances and Fear

Maya Srikrishnan
News

He Made it From Honduras to the U.S., and Was Sent Right Back

Maya Srikrishnan

Trending Stories
SANDAG Fires Three Top Staffers
Ruling Deals Major Blow to San Diego Prosecutors’ Zero Tolerance Cases
A Brief History of Lorena Gonzalez’s Blood Feud With Rob Schneider
County Proposes $12 Million Loan to Embattled Sweetwater
San Diego Explained: Theories on El Cajon's Crime Surge
ICE Officer Moved Victim, Misled Supervisors After Hitting Teenager
San Diego's Quake Risk Puts Us in the 'Worst of Both Worlds'
A Brief History of Lorena Gonzalez’s Blood Feud With Rob Schneider
SANDAG Fires Three Top Staffers
Environment Report: The Earthquake Risk No One's Talking About
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!