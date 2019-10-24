 Good Schools for All Podcast: How Predatory Teachers Stay in the Classroom - Voice of San Diego
Good Schools for All Podcast: How Predatory Teachers Stay in the Classroom

Voice of San Diego has been investigating sexual misconduct in schools for two years now. It all started with one teacher. Kayla Jimenez and Ashly McGlone, who’ve been reporting the series, sit down with Will Huntsberry to talk about the case that kicked things off.
Nate John and Will Huntsberry
The campus of La Jolla High School. / Photo by Sam Hodgson

Reports of Martin Teachworth groping his students surfaced in the early 2000s. Student complaints to school officials came and went, but Teachworth kept on teaching. He even garnered the nickname “Touchworth.” His teaching credential wasn’t revoked until 2019, long after his retirement.

This week on Good Schools for All, we examine how abusive educators manage to stay in the classroom, sometimes for years. Teachers’ job protections make dismissals costly, even when strong evidence against them exists. Non-disclosure agreements keep past employers from revealing misconduct to prospective new employers. And a lengthy appeals processes ensure educators can keep their teaching credentials even when investigations have confirmed they committed misconduct.

Teachworth’s story spurred a year-and-a-half long investigation into sexual misconduct in schools all across the region, by reporters Ashly McGlone and Kayla Jimenez. They tell host Will Huntsberry about the long battle that ensued to ensure Teachworth’s case was heard before a state credentialing committee.

It involves a box of “lost” investigative documents that showed officials had previously confirmed Teachworth stuck his hand down a girl’s pants — but was never disciplined.

Warning: This episode contains descriptions of sexual assault.

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.
Will Huntsberry

Will Huntsberry is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. He writes about education, schools and children in San Diego County. Please reach out with tips or ideas to willh@vosd.org or 619-693-6249.

Southwestern Professor Isn’t the First Educator Who Kept Teaching After Misconduct

Southwestern Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Professor Who Had Trove of Nude Student Photos, Sex Videos

It’s Not Always Clear Where School Police’s Role Ends and SDPD’s Begins

