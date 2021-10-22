 VOSD Podcast: It's All About Law and Justice | Voice of San Diego

Law Enforcement

Law Enforcement

VOSD Podcast: It's All About Law and Justice
Nate John

Breonna Taylor San Diego

Few subjects touch as many lives as law enforcement. Police officers and Sheriff’s deputies cover San Diego county and their departments’ influence shapes the region.

This year, we dedicated our annual local news summit to just that: law and justice. Politifest 2021 happened this week and it was full of great, though sometimes difficult, conversations about surveillance, criminal sentencing, the trauma of incarceration and more.

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña reviewed a few of these panels and highlighted some of the most crucial moments that spotlight how directly law enforcement can shape society.

Also on the table…

We’ve got a 101 for that!

Also this week, we dropped a new episode of the San Diego 101 podcast, also dedicated to law and justice. (Look at us, being all thematic.) Check out Episode 2: Who Polices the Police?

Hosts Maya Srikrishnan and Adriana Heldiz in this episode reviewed three cases of local men who were killed by San Diego law enforcement and use their stories to explain the most important people and systems that run the law. And they’ve got three things you need to know about police reform.

Listen Now

Apple | Spotify | Google

Tags:

Homelessness Law Enforcement Politifest 2021
What do you think?
Loading
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: Despite Promises, Homeless Enforcement Continues Under Gloria

Voice of San Diego
News

Homeless Enforcement Continues On Gloria's Watch

Lisa Halverstadt
News

Morning Report: How Police Accountability Works, for Now

Voice of San Diego
News

San Diego 101: How Homelessness Is Criminalized

Adriana Heldiz

Support Local Journalism Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up