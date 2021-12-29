Morning Report: Advocates Ask If San Diego Needs More Council Districts – Or None At All | Voice of San Diego

Since San Diego started electing Council members by district in 1988, district representation has generally been seen as good for communities of color.

But after watching the latest redistricting process, community activist Barry Pollard is now wondering whether that’s still true.

The process, he said, was still controlled by the wealthier and whiter communities, at the expense of the communities of color who, collectively, now represent more than half of the city’s population.

As long as that’s the case, he asks, would Black, Latino and Asian American communities be better off electing officials citywide again?

“The numbers are the numbers,” he said, in an interview for Maya Srikrishnan’s new story on district representation in the city. “The minorities are going to be the majority.”

At the same time, other advocates are wondering whether San Diego’s nine Council districts for its 1.4 million people are enough. Other cities elect council members with far fewer constituents, and some advocates think the city could be more representative with smaller districts.

““If you have more districts, you have more options and opportunities to create appropriate representation,” said Adrian Kwiatkowski, a lobbyist who recently ran for city council, and who was on the city’s charter review committee in 2010, which put a measure before voters to increase the council from eight to nine districts.

Most Memorable Quotes of 2021

San Diegans had a lot to say this year … a lot. We endured a pandemic, witnessed an insurrection at our nation’s capital, prepared our kids for in-person classes and celebrated the return of some in-person concerts and sporting events.

As part of our annual Voice of San Diego end of year tradition, Randy Dotinga rounded up some of the best, and worst, quotes of 2021.

One of our favorites: “A wrong-way driver would not even see the sign. It is facing the wrong way.” – a user on Reddit commenting on the bizarrely worded local freeway signs that urged drivers to “SAVE LIVES/DRIVE SOBER/NOT WRONG WAY.”

