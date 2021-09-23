Morning Report: Social Equity Programs Coming to Local Cannabis

Before cannabis became legal for adult use in California, many of its backers argued it was needed to stop the disproportionate prosecution of Black, Brown and low-income communities. But many of those same people have had a hard time breaking into the industry.

To correct the injustices brought by the War on Drugs, municipalities across the state have experimented with social equity programs, which typically offer tax breaks and other incentives.

Both San Diego city and county are late to the game, but Jackie Bryant explains why that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Other municipalities have struggled to create meaningful social equity programs and there are some lessons to be learned in retrospect.

The one in Los Angeles, for example, has been slow to get off the ground and mired in complaints that it’s too bureaucratic and actually harming the people it’s supposed to help.

To get it right locally, the county is talking to a group of stakeholders, looking to tap an outside expert and having its Office of Racial Justice and Equity take the lead. At least one advocate, however, is concerned that the county’s rhetoric has yet to match its actions.

National City Settles with Family of Earl McNeil

The Union-Tribune broke the news late Tuesday night that National City settled a lawsuit brought by the family of a Black man who died in police custody. Earl McNeil’s death sparked near-weekly protests in the summer of 2018 and shut down at least one City Council meeting. The mayor and police chief responded with disdain for the activists who were demanding more information, and the police chief argued that people should expect force when officers respond to people in mental distress.

Without admitting liability or guilt against any of the defendants, the city has now agreed to pay out $300,000 to McNeil’s widow and other family members.

Months after McNeil’s death, the district attorney declined to press charges against the officers involved and the county’s medical examiner concluded he died of brain damage caused by respiratory arrest.

The U-T also noted this week that “McNeil’s family has an active lawsuit filed in San Diego Superior Court against the maker of a restraint officers used to subdue McNeil the morning he slipped into a coma from which he never recovered.”

