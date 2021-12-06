Morning Report: The First Year of the Pandemic’s Toll on Filipinos | Voice of San Diego

In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Filipinos in San Diego were among the hardest-hit nationalities, but that impact wasn’t always clear, because case and death reporting grouped them among Asian Americans as a whole, rather than as a distinct group.

But Voice of San Diego’s exclusive analysis of the 4,045 death certificates from the first year of the pandemic has quantified how the region’s Filipino community shouldered the burden of the virus in the year before a vaccine was made widely available.

Filipinos represented the third largest group of deaths among all nationalities in the county, the death certificate analysis shows, as Maya Srikrishnan reports in the newest installment of our series, Year One: COVID-19’s Death Toll. And Filipinos represented 7 percent of the county’s COVID-related deaths in the pandemic’s first year, while they represent 6.5 percent of the county’s population.

But that comparison itself understates the disparity, according to a public health professional. Dr. Maria Rosario Araneta, a professor of family medicine and public health at UC San Diego School of Medicine, argued that looking at deaths per 100,000 people better reflects the effects the virus had on smaller populations, like Filipinos.

The Filipino mortality rate was 120 deaths per 100,000 people. That’s lower than the Latino mortality rate of 170 deaths per 100,000 people, but far higher than the While mortality rate of 38 deaths per 100,000 people.

Over on the Voice of San Diego podcast, our hosts talked more about the project and the effort to bring it together — the data-collection alone took several months. They were joined by Will Huntsberry to highlight some of the other major takeaways: Half of San Diego’s pandemic deaths were immigrants and a college degree was effectively “an insurance policy” against death.

Also: What We Learned This … Fortnight

You may remember our What We Learned This Week newsletter. Well, it is back as an every other week project from engagement editor Megan Wood, our engagement editor.

This week, Wood provides some background on how we got those records. And she rounded up some of your comments on the availability of public restrooms in San Diego (Catherine T says no “San Diego has a severe shortage”) and whether we should build a Grand Central transit station downtown (Hunter says “I am glad the focus on the NAVWAR site is being reconsidered.”)

About those bathrooms: The U-T Editorial Board criticized Mayor Todd Gloria for his apparent lack of urgency on the question of public access to restrooms. The editorial pivots off our story last week and also has some news: The mayor promises more action. The editorial said the mayor’s office promised that, soon, 100 percent of people would have access to a restroom downtown within a five-minute walk.

Politics Report: A Bad Friday for Midway and Mileage Tax

City politics — especially those focused on urban development — got a shake up last week when a judge halted the city’s attempt to revitalize the Midway area, Mayor Todd Gloria came out against a plan to charge drivers for every mile they drive and the focus of building a massive transit hub for the region shifted from the Navy’s NAVWAR property to one downtown.

This weekend’s installment of the Politics Report got into all of those issues, and what will happen next now that things have been so disrupted.

And, it lays out why last week’s deadline for city employees to get vaccinated wasn’t exactly a deadline. In short, it could be months before anyone who refuses to get vaccinated is forced out of their job.

Elsewhere in the empire… U-T columnist Michael Smolens writes that former House speaker Newt Gingrich, who was in town last week, set the tone for today’s politics decades ago by elevating the culture war.

In Other News

