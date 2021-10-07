 Morning Report: Vax Rates for Teachers Vary Widely Across the County

Morning Report: Vax Rates for Teachers Vary Widely Across the County
Vaccination rates among teachers were lowest in San Marcos. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

We have been taking questions from readers and trying to answer them.

Instagram user @gingerfrenchtoast (sick handle) asked us to find out the vaccination status of teachers across San Diego County. 

We hoped there might be a central clearinghouse for that intel, but our hopes were misplaced, dear readers. The San Diego County Office of Education is not tracking how many employees are vaccinated at each of the 42 school districts in the county. 

So we reached out to the ten largest districts to see what percentage of employees are fully vaccinated. Six districts responded and among those four had vaccination rates above 70 percent. San Marcos Unified had the lowest rate by far. Just 41 percent of its employees are fully vaccinated. A San Marcos spokeswoman said that may be because the district is also including part-time employees and substitutes. 

Have a question about local governments or schools, coronavirus rules or even a random San Diego thing you’ve been wondering about for years? Send them in — and we’ll take a stab at answering them in future Morning Reports.

In Other News

This Morning Report was written by Will Huntsberry, and edited by Megan Wood.

coronavirus COVID-19 Teacher Vaccination Rates
