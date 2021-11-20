Politics Report: Thanksgiving Public Affairs Potluck | Voice of San Diego

Politics Report: Thanksgiving Public Affairs Potluck
San Diego could implement a tax for parks and libraries, while cutting a tax on certain marijuana businesses. Plus, everyone is celebrating San Diego’s new trolley line that doesn’t meet our head transportation planner’s stated priorities, and ‘politician’ is not a dirty word.
For this Thanksgiving Week edition of the Politics Report, we have pulled together 10 side dishes on local politics and public affairs. You will have to make your own Politics Report out of the leftovers for next Saturday. Maybe bring some to the office Monday.
The Mid-Coast Trolley is Here, Warts and All
