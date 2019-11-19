 Big Water Agency Offers a Big Deal to the Smaller Big Water Agency
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Nonfeature UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Nonfeature

Big Water Agency Offers a Big Deal to the Smaller Big Water Agency

The Metropolitan Water District decided Monday that, after about a year of closed-door negotiations, it would go public with an offer to settle its long legal battle with the San Diego County Water Authority.
Scott Lewis
A meeting of the San Diego County Water Authority. / Photo by Sam Hodgson

This post originally appeared in the Nov. 19 Morning Report. Get the Morning Report delivered to your inbox.

The Metropolitan Water District decided Monday that, after about a year of closed-door negotiations, it would go public with an offer to settle its long legal battle with the San Diego County Water Authority.

Both sides have spent about $20 million each fighting for years about how much the San Diego agency should have to pay Metropolitan to deliver water San Diego bought from Imperial County farmers in a 2003 deal.

Monday, Metropolitan offered San Diego a payment of $72 million and a new price structure for the water: $450 per acre feet. The price would increase according to the Construction Cost Index and not the formula the agency uses for setting the cost of water, which has been the subject of the lawsuits.

“We like the idea of decoupling San Diego from our rates. It removes the incentive to sue us every two years. We think price certainty for San Diego has value to them,” said Jeffrey Kightlinger, the general manager of Metropolitan.

San Diego’s response: It’s not great. “The Water Authority is fully committed to a mutually beneficial settlement, which is why we initially offered a proactive settlement to MWD more than a year ago. MWD’s recent counter offer makes additional progress, but to truly reach an enduring agreement, further discussions must be conducted in an open and transparent manner that moves away from costly legal debates,” wrote Chairman Jim Madaffer.

The problem with that: Kightlinger said the offer was take it or leave it. His board would have to decide whether it wanted to continue discussions or go back to court.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to Ry Rivard's bi-weekly environmental news roundup (every other Monday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.

More in Nonfeature

A Brief History of San Diego Stadium Renderings

School Funding Audit Confirms Critics’ Fears

Former Gov. Pete Wilson Still Looms Large in California Politics

What to Read Next
Nonfeature

Manchester Donation Was a Bridge Too Far for the RNC

Scott Lewis
Nonfeature

Councilman Chris Ward Endorses Hotel Tax Increase

Lisa Halverstadt and Scott Lewis
Government

Everything You Should Know About San Diego’s Hotel-Tax Increase Measure

Lisa Halverstadt
Government

Sacramento Report: What We Know So Far About Lawmakers’ Plans for Next Year

Sara Libby

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to Ry Rivard's bi-weekly environmental news roundup (every other Monday)

Trending Stories
Dozens of Police Officers Across San Diego County Have Been Convicted of Crimes
Assaulting His Wife Wasn’t Enough to Lose His Law Enforcement Job. Assaulting Another Officer Was.
North County Report: High Drama at Palomar College
Morning Report: Officer Who Attacked Wife Went on to Attack a Coworker
Morning Report: SDPD Officer Stalked by Coworker Was Painted as a 'Drama Queen'
Dozens of Police Officers Across San Diego County Have Been Convicted of Crimes
Medical Board Charges San Diego Doctor Who's Doled Out Dozens of Vaccine Exemptions
San Diego Explained: Why Encinitas Is Suing Its Own Residents
We've Reached a Critical Mission Valley Moment
Many California Cops Have Kept Their Jobs After Being Convicted of a Crime
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!