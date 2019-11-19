Manchester Donation Was a Bridge Too Far for the RNC

This post originally appeared in the Nov. 19 Morning Report. Get the Morning Report delivered to your inbox.

CBS News had a special report Monday morning about why President Donald Trump may have withdrawn the nomination of San Diego developer Doug Manchester to be U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas.

The network revealed that, in September, while the U.S. Senate was considering the nomination, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel asked Manchester in an email for a $500,000 donation. Manchester wrote back that his wife would give $100,000 and that more may come.

“Assuming I get voted out of the [Foreign Relations Committee] on Wednesday to the floor we need you to have the majority leader bring it to a majority vote …Once confirmed, I our [sic] family will respond!” he wrote, CC’ing two senators to make sure they saw.

In a statement to CBS, RNC leaders called it inappropriate and said they have cut ties and returned all of Manchester’s donations for the year. There’s a limit to the transactional behavior they’ll tolerate.

