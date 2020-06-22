 MTS Board Approves Bolstered Diversion Program - Voice of San Diego

Nonfeature

Nonfeature

MTS Board Approves Bolstered Diversion Program

The Metropolitan Transit System board voted unanimously Thursday to take more aggressive steps to reduce the burden of fare evasion tickets than initially proposed by agency staff a day after a Voice of San Diego story laid out how those tickets can terrorize those who receive them.
Lisa Halverstadt
Transit officers check passengers’ trolley tickets. / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

This post originally appeared in the June 19 Morning Report. Get the Sacramento Report delivered to your inbox.

The Metropolitan Transit System board voted unanimously Thursday to take more aggressive steps to reduce the burden of fare evasion tickets than initially proposed by agency staff a day after a Voice of San Diego story laid out how those tickets can terrorize those who receive them.

The board voted to approve a pilot diversion program set to roll out in September that will reduce fines to $25 if fare evaders pay within 120 days. There will also be options to complete community service and to appeal tickets. The board, made up of more than a dozen local government officials, also ordered MTS officials to allow those who can not prove they have a fare to immediately deboard to buy a ticket. Tickets that are not addressed within 120 days would be sent to the San Diego County Superior Court.

More change is likely coming. At City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery’s urging, the board also directed MTS staff to develop a plan to establish a civil citation process for fare evasion. This would mean citations would no longer be sent to the Superior Court, where unpaid tickets can balloon to $500 and be sent to collections.

VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt found 86 percent of nearly 1,500 fare evasion citations MTS gave out in a single week last June remained unpaid and unaddressed nearly a year later, leading virtually all of them to be referred to collections. Tickets sent to collections can wreak havoc on the credit and lives of those who receive them and can lead the state to garnish funds from fare evaders’ paychecks, bank accounts and tax returns.

Tags:

fare evasion metropolitan transit system
Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Lisa Halverstadt

Lisa Halverstadt writes about San Diego city and county governments. She welcomes story tips and questions. Contact her directly at lisa@vosd.org or 619.325.0528.

More in Nonfeature

The Art of Protest Promotion

Congressional Dems: New Surveillance Bill Strikes Right Balance

Agencies Are Updating Policies to Comply With New Use-of-Force Standards

What to Read Next
Government

A $2.50 Fare Evasion Ticket Can Upend Low-Income Residents’ Lives

Lisa Halverstadt
News

VOSD Podcast: Going Deep on Pure Water

Adriana Heldiz
Government

MTS’s Old Board Is Rushing to Adopt a New Fare Payment System

Andrew Keatts
Opinion

Put MTS Properties to Use as Housing

Gabriel Gutierrez and Ginger Hitzke

Trending Stories
Berkshire Hathaway Courts San Diego, Threatens SDG&E Monopoly
‘This Is a Nightmare to Figure Out’: Parents, Teachers React to School Reopening Plans
Even the Most Firm School Reopening Plans Are Up in the Air
Region’s First Back-to-School Plan Makes Physical School Optional
Politics Report: Dems Shun Police Unions
Understand Curfews Before It's Too Late
An Enrollment Crisis Is Coming for School Districts
Region’s First Back-to-School Plan Makes Physical School Optional
Here Are the 13 Triggers That Would Move San Diego Back Into Lockdown
Berkshire Hathaway Courts San Diego, Threatens SDG&E Monopoly
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
San Diego’s Curve Begins to Flatten, But End of Social Distancing Likely Weeks Away
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!