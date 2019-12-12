 The Homeless Housing Navigation Center That Doesn’t House the Homeless Is Open - Voice of San Diego
The Homeless Housing Navigation Center That Doesn’t House the Homeless Is Open

Mayor Kevin Faulconer on Monday debuted the city’s long awaited (and controversial) homeless housing navigation center in East Village.
Lisa Halverstadt
Residents wait to be helped at the city’s new homeless navigation center in East Village. The center is meant to be a “one-stop-shop” linking clients with services and resources. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Mayor Kevin Faulconer on Monday debuted the city's long awaited (and controversial) homeless housing navigation center in East Village.

Faulconer and others described the former indoor skydiving facility turned homeless service hub as a one-stop shop where homeless San Diegans can be linked with services and housing.

Officials at Family Health Centers of San Diego, the nonprofit operating the facility, said they have already helped dozens of homeless San Diegans. They also report that more than 20 agencies have agreed to help.

What the facility doesn’t have onsite: shelter or housing. The facility’s foremost goal, Family Health Center officials said, is to help homeless San Diegans navigate a complex web of services. The nonprofit is also working to ramp up smaller centers in North Park, Chula Vista and El Cajon.

Experts have said that goal means those facilities’ ultimate success will rest on the larger homeless service system’s ability to efficiently deliver housing and other aid to those who seek help at the navigation center.

Lisa Halverstadt

Lisa Halverstadt writes about San Diego city and county governments. She welcomes story tips and questions. Contact her directly at lisa@vosd.org or 619.325.0528.

