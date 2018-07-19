San Diego Explained: The Future of Comic-Con

More than 130,000 Comic-Con attendees will flock the streets of downtown San Diego this weekend, providing a boost to the economy. But as the event grows each year, the city struggles to keep up with its popularity.

One of the biggest hurdles is the Convention Center, which can’t house the entire event. The other hurdle has to do with the event’s name itself.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Kinsee Morlan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean unpack the city’s efforts to keep Comic-Com at home and unique to San Diego.