Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

San Diego Explained Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

San Diego Explained News San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Explained: The Future of Comic-Con

On the latest San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Kinsee Morlan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean look at the growing popularity of Comic-Con and the city’s struggles to keep up.
Adriana Heldiz

More than 130,000 Comic-Con attendees will flock the streets of downtown San Diego this weekend, providing a boost to the economy. But as the event grows each year, the city struggles to keep up with its popularity.

One of the biggest hurdles is the Convention Center, which can’t house the entire event. The other hurdle has to do with the event’s name itself.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Kinsee Morlan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean unpack the city’s efforts to keep Comic-Com at home and unique to San Diego.

Tags:

comic con Convention Center Expansion San Diego Comic-Con
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in San Diego Explained

San Diego Explained: Vacation Rental Debate Heats Up (Again)

San Diego Explained: The Hurdles Facing Students Who Report Teacher Misconduct

San Diego Explained: Why Your Trash Bill Could Go Up

What to Read Next
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: A Living Artist Helps the Timken Come Alive

Kinsee Morlan
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: It Takes Real Work to Become a Fake Nun

Kinsee Morlan
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: An Artist Leapfrogs the Middle Man

Kinsee Morlan
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: San Diego's Civic Organist Wants to Reach More People

Kinsee Morlan

Trending Stories
How the City Ended up Buying a Shuttered Skydiving Center to Help the Homeless
Morning Report: Council Wipes Out Vacation Rentals
How an 'Ugly' 1974 Restroom Sting United San Diego's Emerging Gay Community
Council Wipes Out Vacation Rentals
City Water Department Resisted Oversight, Downplayed Smart Meter Problems
Ex-Police Chief Cited Misleading Stats When Lobbying Against Pot Facilities
Alumni Say Chula Vista Choir Teacher Crossed the Line With Students for Years
San Diego Foundation Parts Ways With CEO
How the City Ended up Buying a Shuttered Skydiving Center to Help the Homeless
Former Student Says Teacher Groomed Her for a Sexual Relationship
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe