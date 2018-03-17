Top Stories: March 9-16

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of March 9-16.

1. Border Patrol May Stop Handing Over Criminal Suspects to Local Law Enforcement

In a little-noticed statement, the San Diego leader of the Border Patrol tried to explain what was wrong with California’s new laws restricting what local law enforcement could do to cooperate with federal immigration agents. He also said long-standing task forces and joint operations have fallen apart. (Maya Srikrishnan)

2. San Diego Needs to Build Way More Housing — and Local Leaders Are Freaked

State officials are poised to demand San Diego County build a lot more housing. Local leaders are already listing all the reasons it’ll be difficult. (Lisa Halverstadt)

3. California Cannabis Finds a Market in Mexico

Middle-class Mexicans and Americans living in Tijuana are buying legal pot in California and taking it to Mexico. The culture of legalization, slowly but surely, may be spreading south of the border now, too. (Maya Srikrishnan)

4. Tormented by a Student’s Sexual Assault, a Teacher Falls

A special education student was sexually assaulted by a classmate at Lincoln High. The victim’s mother says she wasn’t given the full story right away. The school’s response tormented a teacher at the school. (Mario Koran)

5. Politics Report: Major Labor Drama

The Working Families Council, a coalition of labor unions formed as a breakaway from the Labor Council, is facing a crisis as it prepares to announce support for Lori Saldaña for supervisor. Plus, DeMaio’s out, and the left has taken aim at influential but overlooked agencies throughout the county. (Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts)

6. Sexual Misconduct Records Reveal Investigations, Reprimands and Occasional Resignations in Local Schools

Voice of San Diego is seeking substantiated complaints against public school employees accused of sexual misconduct. Some local school districts are fighting to keep the records secret. Others want to make them public but are facing legal actions from employees and unions who don’t want to see that happen. (Ashly McGlone)

7. San Diego Explained: Why Dockless Bikes Are Everywhere

On this week’s episode, Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts and NBC 7’s Monica Dean break down the recent bike sharing craze that has dominated the city. (Adriana Heldiz)

8. Civic San Diego, SANDAG and Now, the Airport Authority: Gonzalez Fletcher Has a New Bill

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher is proposing legislation to put the agency that oversees the airport back under the port’s umbrella. She said it was separated to pursue a new location and its independence cripples transit planning. The agency’s chairwoman says it has gotten a lot done and there’s more planned. (Andrew Keatts)

9. School Let Teacher Accused of Inappropriate Touching Back in Class. Another Student Complained.

A teacher accused by 14 students of inappropriate touching and other behavior at the end of last school year returned to the classroom this year after a stern reprimand — then another student complained about his behavior. (Ashly McGlone)

10. Cannabis de California Encuentra Mercado en México

El experimento de la legalización de la mariguana en California está teniendo un impacto en un lugar inesperado: México. (Maya Srikrishnan)