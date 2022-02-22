 San Diego 101: Parents Changing Schools | Voice of San Diego

San Diego 101: Parents Changing Schools

In the latest San Diego 101 episode, hosts Adriana Heldiz and Maya Srikrishnan break down what parents can do to get more involved in their child’s education.

Maya Srikrishnan
Illustration by Adriana Heldiz

Parent involvement in their kids’ school generally is associated with better student outcomes. But getting involved isn’t easy for all parents. 

For one, education is a complex bureaucracy in itself. There’s all sorts of boards, committees, documents, acronyms and laws that drip down into what your child actually experiences in the classroom. Sometimes just being in touch with your kid’s teacher is enough, but what if you need to escalate? What if you see an issue that’s impacting more than just your kid that needs systemic change? 

In our latest San Diego 101 episode, hosts Adriana Heldiz and Maya Srikrishnan break down what you need to do as a parent to start getting more involved in your child’s education. 

Heldiz and Srikrishnan talk to Voice of San Diego’s resident education expert, Will Huntsberry, and Moira Albritton, a parent of students with disabilities, who had no choice but to get really involved in her children’s schooling and ended up helping lots of other parents help their children along the way. 

There are also some special appearances from our hosts’ parents, who talked about how they were involved in their children’s education. 

Note: This will be the final episode of this season of the San Diego 101 Podcast. We’ll be back later this year with more episodes.

Written By

Maya Srikrishnan

Maya is Voice of San Diego’s Associate Editor of Civic Education. She reports on marginalized communities in San Diego and oversees Voice’s explanatory content that breaks down how local government works. She can be reached at maya.srikrishnan@voiceofsandiego.org.

