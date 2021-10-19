San Diego 101: Surveillance in San Diego | Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date
Millions of dollars are being invested every year in technology that provides the government with more information about us than ever before – and it’s happening across the region. In a new San Diego 101 video, Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx explains how police across the region are using surveillance tools to solve crimes – and the risks that arise from it.
