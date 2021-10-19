 San Diego 101: Surveillance in San Diego | Voice of San Diego

San Diego 101

San Diego 101

San Diego 101: Surveillance in San Diego

In a new San Diego 101 video, Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx explains how police across the region are using surveillance tools to solve crimes – and the risk that arise from it.
Adriana Heldiz


Millions of dollars are being invested every year in technology that provides the government with more information about us than ever before – and it’s happening across the region. In a new San Diego 101 video, Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx explains how police across the region are using surveillance tools to solve crimes – and the risks that arise from it.

Watch the rest of the San Diego 101 video series here.

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

police surveillance San Diego 101 surveillance
What do you think?
Loading
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a multimedia producer at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in San Diego 101

San Diego 101: How Homelessness Is Criminalized

San Diego 101 Podcast: Who Polices the Police? 

San Diego 101 Podcast: Your Role in Local Government

What to Read Next
Public Safety

Smart Streetlights Are Now Exclusively a Tool for Police

Jesse Marx
Government

Lessons From the Year in Surveillance Tech Debacles

Jesse Marx
Public Safety

San Diego Smart Streetlights Are Off, But They’re Still Helping Police

Jesse Marx
Public Safety

Chula Vista Is Building a Real-Time Crime Center

Jesse Marx

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Support Local Journalism Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up