San Diego 101: What We Know — And Don’t — About Who Lives in San Diego  | Voice of San Diego

San Diego 101: What We Know — And Don’t — About Who Lives in San Diego 

The 2020 Census data shows that San Diego is more diverse than ever, with especially large growth in its Asian and Latino populations. But there are also big communities in San Diego we have very little information about.
Maya Srikrishnan
Illustration by Adriana Heldiz

San Diego County is one of the largest in the country and its demographics have been changing.  

Part of getting involved in local decision-making means understanding who your fellow San Diegans are. But when that means understanding who makes up the 3.2 million people in this region, it can be a little overwhelming. 

Luckily, the San Diego 101 team is here to help. In our latest podcast episode, hosts Adriana Heldiz and Maya Srikrishnan break down what we know – and what we don’t know – about who lives in San Diego and how the county has been changing.  

Heldiz and Srikrishnan talk about the latest Census data, which provides the most comprehensive look at our population. The 2020 Census data shows that San Diego is more diverse than ever, with especially large growth in its Asian and Latino populations.  

But there are also big communities in San Diego we have very little information about. To learn about some of those communities, which include San Diego’s Middle Eastern, North African, and more, Heldiz and Srikrishnan talk to Jeanine Erikat of the Partnership for the Advancement of the New Americans. 

Maya Srikrishnan

Maya is Voice of San Diego’s Associate Editor of Civic Education. She reports on marginalized communities in San Diego and oversees Voice’s explanatory content that breaks down how local government works. She can be reached at maya.srikrishnan@voiceofsandiego.org.

