Culture Report: An Unflinching Look at Refugee Life in City Heights

“I always knew I had a story but I never knew I would share it with anybody,” said Alephonsion Deng, one of the co-authors of “Disturbed in Their Nests: A Journey from Sudan’s Dinkaland to San Diego’s City Heights.” “Judy convinced me it was worth telling.”

Judy Bernstein was one of the first people to interact with Deng when he arrived in San Diego in 2001. Deng (known to his brothers and friends as “Alepho”) left Sudan on foot at age 5 as a refuge amid the peak of its second civil war in 1987 and spent 14 years fleeing.

The “Lost Boys of Sudan,” as the group was known, was composed of roughly 20,000 boys, many of whom were not much older than Deng. They fled war-torn, sieged homes and villages and walked over a thousand miles to seek asylum and await passage to the United States. Half of the group perished over the journey and struggle that lasted a decade and a half. Deng and Bernstein are no strangers to writing together; 2005’s “They Poured Fire on Us From the Sky,” co-written by Bernstein, Deng, his brother and cousin, told of their perilous, tragic experience as boys during African wars.

Deng was 19 by the time he finally received word he could go to the United States in 2001. After 14 years of survival, he, his brother and cousin arrived in San Diego three weeks before 9/11. In those early days, Bernstein and her 12-year-old son, Cliff, took Deng out to eat American fast food and buy sneakers, without fully knowing how, for the next 18 years and counting, Deng would become a fixture in her life.

“Disturbed in Their Nests,” published in late 2018, is more than just Bernstein coaxing stories out of Deng or his brother and cousin. Unlike “They Poured Fire on Us from the Sky,” which covered the Africa portion of Deng’s story, “Nests” chronicles what transpired as he navigated life as a refugee in San Diego, and unravels by way of alternating first-person narratives: Deng’s and Bernstein’s.

Bernstein did not initially plan to become the boys’ official mentor through the San Diego chapter of the International Rescue Committee. She writes of her insecurities about taking on that role, but she knew instantly that she would do whatever it took to support the boys.

Deng’s observations of American life, customs and luxuries is candid, vulnerable and at times quite humorous. Deng’s adjustment to life in San Diego was a rollercoaster, and when he is attacked unprovoked several years after supposedly arriving to safety — beaten in the streets resulting in internal injuries and badly broken teeth — the panic Bernstein narrates is simple, perhaps a little naive, but purely hers: “Did the whole world feel chaotic and violent? Was America no different from the war zone where he’d been except that it had more food, which he didn’t like anyway? He must have wondered if his life would ever be different. Would he be welcome anywhere?” Bernstein wrote.

Deng’s skills for storytelling are deeply rooted. “It comes from my father; it’s something that is passed down and I got that as a child,” Deng said. “When people tell stories, I listen. I always pay attention. Something in me here moves. I don’t know what it is, but it moves me.” And of his writing background or lack of official training, Deng said, “Where I come from, you don’t say ‘I am this,’ you show what you do. We are what we repeatedly do.”

Deng’s upbringing also taught him that suffering is not to be shared.

“Your pain is supposed to be yours. You do not write a book about it,” Deng said.

Eventually, Bernstein helped him understand that telling his story could be a way of liberating himself from it, and also find common ground.

Their story is intrinsically placed in San Diego — specifically the City Heights area in which Deng lived — and “Disturbed in Their Nests” is an unflinching look at refugee life, not just in America but in this precise region.

Deng and Bernstein are both part of the first ever San Diego Writers Festival, Saturday, April 13. Deng will speak on a panel about writing from the immigrant experience.

