 Culture Report: Emerging Local Playwright Unpacks the Disposable Things - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Arts/Culture UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Arts/Culture

Culture Report: Emerging Local Playwright Unpacks the Disposable Things

San Diegan and Air Force veteran Shairi Engle’s full-length play recently won a national playwriting award, and her new short play debuts at this weekend’s WOW Festival.
Julia Dixon Evans
Shairi Engle
A staged reading of Shairi Engle’s “Tampons, Dead Dogs and Other Disposable Things” at The Public Theater in New York City / Photo by Giles Clarke

When Shairi Engle left the Air Force in 2005, where she’d served as an air traffic controller, she boxed everything she owned and didn’t look back. It was only in writing about her experiences, both in the military and with personal trauma, that she allowed herself to figuratively unpack.

Engle is the 2019 recipient of the Arts in the Armed Forces Bridge Award for playwriting. Presented by AITAF spokesperson Adam Driver and described by judge Tony Kushner as “Tough, disturbing, enraging, consistently surprising, smart, very funny and ultimately moving and revelatory,” her winning full-length stage play, “Tampons, Dead Dogs and Other Disposable Things,” is slated to be staged at the La Jolla Playhouse’s 400-seat Forum Theater on Oct. 25 in a free reading.

Tampons and What?

“It’s a wilderness story,” Engle said. “Tampons, Dead Dogs and Other Disposable Things” is about a woman who takes to the mountains of Alaska, balancing therapy, nature and yes, packing out.

Solidly in the modern era of military literature and also on the heels of the voices and stories gained from the #MeToo movement, it’s tempting to ascribe Engle’s success as specific to this particular time in history. But the characters she writes and the vulnerability with which she approaches trauma are bigger than a moment. “Tampons, Dead Dogs and Other Disposable Things” shows us Engle’s interpretation of what it means to survive.

Shairi Engle
2019 Arts in the Armed Forces Bridge Award winner Shairi Engle. / Photo by Alanna Airitam

It’s a raw, powerful study of handling the aftermath of trauma, but it’s also charmingly funny:

JEN: You didn’t bring any toilet paper?

JOE: I stand up to pee.

JEN: So, you don’t shit.

JOE: Not every day!

JEN: For 3 days.

JOE: Well yeah, I mean, no. I mean to say, yeah, I can go three days without shitting.

JEN: We’re on day 6 of a 3-day backpacking trip.

JOE: Sometimes I go longer than 3 days.

JEN: No.

A staged reading — meaning a venue doesn’t build an elaborate set, the characters generally are not costumed and stage directions are read out loud — is perfect for her play.

“The play is marvelously stageworthy, but it’s also literature, written to be read — that understanding of playwriting is rarer than it should be, and encountering a playwright who gets it is an occasion to rejoice,” said Kushner.

5 Don’t-Miss Super Short Plays at WOW Fest

In addition to Engle’s full-length play, she’s debuting a short play as part of this weekend’s Without Walls (WOW) Festival, the La Jolla Playhouse’s site-specific, stage-free festival of performances. “Littering/Lettering” is a 10-minute play that’s part of the Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company’s project “Written in Stone,” held at Stone Brewing in Liberty Station Thursday through Sunday.

Backyard Renaissance, the La Jolla Playhouse’s current theater in residence, is a four-year-old program championing “gutsy,” inventive and intensive work. The WOW Festival, held by the playhouse every other year, is well-matched for Backyard Renaissance’s outside-the-box thinking.

“The 10-minute play fest is a very popular part of WOW Festival,” said Jessica John Gercke, Backyard Renaissance’s executive director. Gercke pointed out that each viewing has a maximum of just eight spots and tickets are already moving quickly.

The La Jolla Playhouse reached out to writers to pair with the company. Engle is the only San Diego writer in the nationwide collection of five acclaimed playwrights. In addition, Gercke pointed out that the majority of the acting roles — all but two — are for women.

“There’s a lot changing in theater today,” said Gercke. “We want stories that are more inclusive. When we say diversity, we really mean inclusivity.” While this change shapes the types of stories that are told and the types of voices that tell them, it also has a hand in the way — and the where — the stories are told.

While neither the playhouse nor the company provided the writers with strict guidance (just: 10 minutes, site-specific and “write what you want,” said Engle), each playwright included a prominent use of place and audience implication.

WOW Festival
The cast of Shairi Engle’s WOW Festival short play, “Littering/Lettering” / Photo courtesy of Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company

Engle’s play, “Littering/Lettering,” involves a post-break-up couple sitting together at the same brewery tables shared by the tiny audience. The women hide baggies of old letters — more of Engle’s thematic unpacking! — behind unsuspecting viewers and acknowledge the “Point Loma Pause” as airplanes take off above them, while dosing out their backstory in snippets of letters and memories.

Another short play, the bafflingly meta “A Play About Eye Contact Over Three Decades” is the most implicating and technically inventive of the crop. Actors stare at audience members, asking them questions, adjusting to their answers without missing a beat. (For the uncomfortable, it’s over quickly!)

Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company
Backyard Renaissance’s “Written in Stone” team for this year’s WOW Festival / Photo courtesy of Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company

In each of the five plays, audiences are positioned so that actors have to work around or acknowledge the viewers. It’s a shattering of the fourth wall, a device of both stage and screen, and a fundamental reality of the Without Walls festival. Viewers are somewhere between involved, invested and in the way. This is dizzying and challenging, which is par for the course with WOW Festival’s stage-free productions.

Writing a short play is actually “so much writing,” said Engle, though it’s clear that this work ethic also applies to her full-length work and even her own personal story. “It’s this iceberg thing. These characters, I know them so well. I did a lot of writing to try to find this moment in time.”

More San Diego Arts and Culture News and Happenings

Visual Art

  • The annual four-day Medium Festival of Photography begins on Thursday across the region, and includes the annual portfolio review, lectures, studio tours and more. The festival’s juried exhibition “Size Matters” opens Saturday at Sparks Gallery.
  • The next San Diego Museum of Art Culture & Cocktails event is Thursday, focusing on the female artists who contributed to the Abstract Expressionist movement. There’ll be cocktails, food and artsy face paint?
  • “Constructed Mythologies” by Luis González Palma opens at SDSU Downtown Gallery on Thursday, coinciding with the free Downtown at Sundown
  • In 1897, Lomaland, a commune for theosophy, culture, art and craftsmanship popped up in Point Loma. “The Path of the Mystic,” a new exhibition at the San Diego History Center opens on Friday and includes Lomaland artifacts, art and more (even the massive front doors). (San Diego Entertainer)
  • Teros Gallery celebrates its fourth anniversary on Friday.
  • More on the San Diego Workforce Partnership installation of work-related art mentioned last week: You can contact the organization directly to set up a viewing.
  • On Saturday, Best Practice opens a new exhibition using found art, reclaimed wood, plants and more. “Rosas y Nopales” features new work by San Diego-based artist Armando de la Torre.
Armando de la Torre
Armando de la Torre’s installation at Best Practice gallery / Photo courtesy of Best Practice

Music

Film and Literature

Theater and Dance

Tech, Science and Culture Miscellany

  • “Likewise Fiction,” a new literary podcast from San Diegan Mike Sakasegawa, launched this week, presenting short fiction from diverse and underrepresented voices in literature. Episode one features “Whale Fall,” a beautiful short story by Alvin Park, and is accompanied by an illustration by Mel Paisley.

Closing Soon

Food, Etc.

What’s Inspiring Me Right Now

Stay up to Date

Read Voice of San Diego's weekly arts and culture roundup (Tuesdays)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Julia Dixon Evans

Julia Dixon Evans is an author, editor and freelance writer in San Diego. Find her online, follow her on Twitter or send her an email.

More in Arts/Culture

Culture Report: Tijuana Photojournalist Honored for Migrant Caravan Coverage

Culture Report: A Community College Celebrates Writers, Journalists and Banned Voices

Culture Report: Art and the Anthropocene Along the Border

What to Read Next
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: Photography's Dynamic Past and Promising Future

Julia Dixon Evans
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: Rafael Payare Kicks Things Off With Mahler

Julia Dixon Evans
Arts/Culture

New Children’s Museum Employees Have Filed to Unionize

Julia Dixon Evans
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: John Brinton Hogan Plays With Permanence

Julia Dixon Evans

Stay up to Date

Read Voice of San Diego's weekly arts and culture roundup (Tuesdays)

Trending Stories
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
The Major Dispute Exposed by a New Appraisal of the Mission Valley Stadium Land
Morning Report: Mission Valley Stadium Negotiations Just Got Real
Plan Urges City to Re-Evaluate Police Department’s Role in Fighting Homelessness
Morning Report: Jerry Brown Was Right About Prop. 51
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Southwestern Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Professor Who Had Trove of Nude Student Photos, Sex Videos
SDPD Lowered Testing Standards to Help Clear Rape Kit Backlog, Analysts Say
The Major Dispute Exposed by a New Appraisal of the Mission Valley Stadium Land
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!