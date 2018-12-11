Building a better region together, one story at a time

Arts/Culture Building a better region together, one story at a time

Support Our Year-End Campaign

Help us raise $175K by December 31

--%

Donate today and your gift will be matched!

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Arts/Culture Culture Report

Culture Report: Jonathon Glus on Rents, City Budget Cuts and That Funding Formula

Jonathon Glus says he’s committed to listening and approaching the ecosystem of San Diego art and culture.
Julia Dixon Evans

Mayor Kevin Faulconer announces Jonathon Glus as the head of the city’s Commission for Arts and Culture. / Photo courtesy of the city of San Diego

Mayor Kevin Faulconer last month appointed a new director for the city’s Commission on Arts and Culture, a position vacant since January when former director Dana Springs stepped down. Jonathon Glus reported for work beginning in early November, after spending just under two years in a similar role in Sacramento, and before that, nine years in Houston.

Voice of San Diego recently spoke with Glus about the role of the commission, and the challenges and criticisms both the commission and the arts are facing. Glus said he considers his immediate role to be one of listening, and of gathering information from city officials (including the mayor), commissioners, artists and arts professionals.

Jonathon Glus

Jonathon Glus is the executive director of the Commission for Arts and Culture. / Photo by Carlos Eliasson

“The Arts and Culture Commission, I think, is poised to do more cross-commission work, and by that I mean the work of commissions such as planning – the Planning Commission – and the arts and culture commission really do intersect, and so I hope to work with the commission to bring their knowledge and skillset to the work of the other commissions,” Glus said.

He specifically mentioned housing as a significant issue facing the arts and culture community in San Diego, and is proposing collaboration with other commissions in the city to tackle the problem.

“We need to make sure that artists can afford to live here, that creative businesses can afford commercial properties, that our arts and culture organizations can attract and retain talent,” Glus insisted, “and that all of these parts of the arts and culture ecosystem can afford to thrive here.”

Another key issue Glus will have to face is the commission’s archaic funding distribution system, which has recently faced scrutiny. The algorithm, adopted from the California Arts Council in the early ‘90s, favors the organizations with the largest budgets and reaches, awards significant funding to many of the same organizations repeatedly, and, according to critics, doesn’t account for the fledgling organizations, venues or collectives that currently produce important cultural work with miniscule budgets or without nonprofit status.

Glus cited “a little bit of a learning curve and ignorance” in regard to the process by which the commission distributes funds.

“With that said, I do understand that over the last year, year and half, the commission has gone through public review process of the procedures for the contracting process, and the algorithm. The office over the last year has put in place some refinements to the whole process to make it easier for the contractors,” he said.

In terms of restructuring the grants distribution process, Glus again stressed the importance of listening, and in particular, spending the time to perform a full review process.

“I’m absolutely on a listening tour right now. I’m meeting with as many people as I can in the community, certainly spending time with commissioners, contractors, our partners in the community across the city, just to learn history of the contracting process, the history of the way that the city has been able to invest in the community over the years. And, you know, that’ll take a few months,” Glus said. “What I’m very pleased about is that during that time, because the commission has gone through the year of refining the program, we seem to be in good shape.”

Recently proposed 3 percent budget cuts from the mayor’s office have all city departments scrambling to find ways to cut their budgets.

“The mayor has asked all departments to submit what the budget would look like if we would cut 3 percent. That’s an exercise that the entire city is going through, so it’s not specific to arts and culture. It’s specific to every department,” Glus said. “The mayor is very committed to keeping the grants program whole, so he is not asking us to look at 3 percent cuts to the grants program. So that’s very good news.”

Regarding the challenges the commission – and artists – face in the coming year, Glus is optimistic.

“I want to see us in a place where we are working in tandem with our individual creatives and artists in a much deeper, thoughtful way. That takes resources and it won’t happen overnight, but I’m convinced it’s going to, and this is the kind of work that I love,” he said. “You have to make sure that arts education is available, you need to make sure that artists and creatives have access to vendors and other resources, that there is media–like yours–that covers art and culture, and that there is an audience for the arts that is enthusiastic and interested.”

After five weeks in his role, Glus reflected on how the early stages of establishing his work as the director. “I knew that the first things that I needed to do were to be brought up to speed very quickly on the grants program.” And, he added, “of course, what is the cultural agenda of the mayor?”

The Fall of Rome, Comic Workshops, Petitions and More News for the Culture Crowd

ROMA, a film by Alfonso Cuarón /  Photo courtesy of Media Arts Center San Diego

A new book by UCSD professor Edward J. Watts / Photo courtesy of Basic Books

  • A petition circled last week among theater, arts and music academics and professionals in San Diego, requesting San Diego Theaters to reconsider hosting notorious professor and author Jordan Peterson (“The masculine spirit is under assault,” he told the New York Times) at the Balboa Theater in January. Several theater workers affiliated with the Balboa Theater reached out to UCSD faculty citing their frustration in having to staff a show that fundamentally invalidates trans and queer lives. The petition, which calls for a restructuring of the event as not a lecture but instead a public debate, was sent to San Diego Theaters on Monday. Similar petitions have previously seen spotty results, including one in San Antonio and one calling for Peterson’s outright ousting from his academic posting at the University of Toronto.
  • In my young(er) years, I religiously watched “Malcolm in the Middle,” which means Jane Kaczmarek is basically my mom. I’m excited to know mom will be gracing the La Jolla Playhouse stage for the remainder of the month in “The Year to Come,” a new play by Lindsey Ferrentino. (Theater Mania)

“The Year to Come” at The La Jolla Playhouse / Photo by Jim Carmody

Food, Booze, Beer and Cannabis News

  • El Dorado, an East Village bar, is celebrating 10 years. CityBeat’s nightlife column features its history, including how it almost shut down, and dishes on the upcoming anniversary celebrations, starting Friday night.
  • There’s a cookie spot open until 3 a.m. in Pacific Beach and of course it’s called Insomnia Cookies. Vegan and gluten-free options are available and if you’re near PB, yes, they deliver. (Eater)

Cooooookies / Photo courtesy of Insomnia Cookies

Stay up to Date

Read Voice of San Diego's weekly arts and culture roundup (Tuesdays)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Julia Dixon Evans

Julia Dixon Evans is an author and editor in San Diego. Follow her on Twitter.

More in Arts/Culture

Culture Report: Art and Design's Crucial Role in Elections

Culture Report: You Can Go 'Homegrown' Again

Culture Report: What Arts Can Teach Scientists, and Vice-Versa

What to Read Next
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: Ethics (and Women) at the Front of San Diego’s Taxidermy Resurgence

Julia Dixon Evans
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: Bringing Music and Dance to Asylum Seekers, One Drumbeat at a Time

Julia Dixon Evans
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: ‘No Photography’ Rules in the Age of Immersive Art

Julia Dixon Evans
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: What San Diego Writers Really Think of NaNoWriMo

Julia Dixon Evans

Stay up to Date

Read Voice of San Diego's weekly arts and culture roundup (Tuesdays)

Trending Stories
‘What Else Are We Gonna Do?’: Sweetwater Grapples With an Unsustainable Financial Future
Private School Says It's Happy to Have Teacher Who Lost Credential Over Abuse, Harassment Incidents
Border Report: 'Many People Are Using Haitians to Discriminate Against Hondurans'
North County Report: Encinitas' Other Half Speaks Out
The Mayor Is Betting That Less Required Parking Will Mean More Housing
This Marijuana Business Dispute Just Took a Weird, Dark Turn
How San Diego Is Pushing Back Against ‘Zero Tolerance’ at the Border
North County Report: Escondido Goes From MAGA to Mariachi
Police Arrested Montgomery High Students in Operation Disguised as Active Shooter Drill
‘What Else Are We Gonna Do?’: Sweetwater Grapples With an Unsustainable Financial Future
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Help us raise $175K by Dec. 31

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Stand up for local, independent journalism in San Diego.