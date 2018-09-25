Culture Report: Making Art Out of Math and Science

Creativity can thrive in confines. Kelsey Brookes’ paintings and sculptures are proof.

The North Park artist never just lets himself fill a blank canvas with whatever he wants. Instead, the former microbiologist sets strict scientific or mathematical parameters. Within those restrictions is where his art and creativity comes in.

For the past year, Brookes has been exploring using both mathematical and scientific bases to create three-dimensional work – before, he’d been limiting it to just math or science, not both at the same time. The results of his experimentation will be on view in a show opening at Quint Gallery on Saturday.

The painter started his newest work with Fibonacci numbers, or a series in which each number is the sum of the two numbers that come before it. He turned those series into measurements (the number 1, for instance, would equal a one-inch line), then put those measurements onto canvases to create spirals, ripples and other shapes informed by Fibonacci numbers.

Then Brookes got the idea to start using the number sequences to create three-dimensional forms, or sculptures. And on top of those 3D forms, he began employing a tactic he’s been using for years – basing his paintings on molecular line diagrams. You’ve seen the diagrams in science books. They’re simple line drawings of hexagons and zigzags meant to map the atomic structure of molecules. He uses the atoms as central points in his paintings, encircling them over and over again in a painstaking process that takes days.

Two recent videos he made describe his processes in-depth.

“I like to think of it as a colorful and kinetic representation of the tiniest pieces of our universe and of ourselves,” Brookes says in the video.

But even for those who don’t fully understand – or don’t care – about the math and science behind Brookes’ art, the work he creates is simply fun to look at. It’s widely appreciated for its meticulousness and meditative aesthetics. “Psychedelic” is a term that often comes to mind when taking in his twisting lines of bright color.

Rent and Revenues in Balboa Park

There’s a backlog of maintenance needs in Balboa Park.

The city park’s crumbling infrastructure is part of what motivated City Heights lawyer John Stump to ask Voice of San Diego, via our People’s Reporter series, in which we let readers tell us what to look into next, to compile a list of what Balboa Park institutions make and what they pay in rent.

Stump told me he thinks the nonprofits that make the most money should help by paying rent, money that could be reinvested in Balboa Park’s pricey upkeep.

It’s no secret that the city subsidizes most of the nonprofits’ rent in Balboa Park. The deal exists, in part, because the nonprofits provide cultural and educational services for residents and attract tourists, too. Balboa Park is one of the city’s biggest attractions and economic drivers.

Plus, the subsidized rents come with a big caveat – in lieu of rent, the nonprofits cover the buildings’ maintenance costs and pay utilities. Many of the nonprofits have invested heavily in their city-owned buildings over the years.

There’s a healthy debate over the Balboa Park subsidies playing out on my Facebook page. Let me know what you think by weighing in there or emailing me.

Unmasking Public Artists and More News for the Culture Crowd

“Star Trek” alum George Takei is in town for this year’s GI Film Festival. (Union-Tribune)

San Diego artist Christopher Puzio recently completed two public art pieces for the new Intercontinental Hotel at the intersection of Broadway and Pacific Coast Highway.

The Kinsee Report: Here’s Where I Want to Be This Week

The Adams Avenue Street Fair is one of the few street fairs I still enjoy. The older I get, the less willing I am to deal with crowds and the less excited I am about eating fair food (indigestion is a thing now!). But there’s always at least a few bands I discover for the first time at the two-day music festival that’s happening this weekend. Plus, Adams Avenue is adorable.

I know I just said I don’t like going to street fairs anymore, but dragging my kids to La Mesa’a Oktoberfest has become an annual tradition. You can feed the littles pretzels bigger than their heads and drink yourself some gigantic beers, too.

And if that’s not enough fest for you, the annual Cabrillo Festival is happening this weekend, too. Who doesn’t like a side of history with their community celebration?

