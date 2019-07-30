 Culture Report: Photographing the Unexpected Face of Cannabis - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Arts/Culture UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Arts/Culture

Culture Report: Photographing the Unexpected Face of Cannabis

A one-day exhibition illuminates the world of untreatable pediatric epilepsy and other disorders, plus art in unexpected places and more local arts news and events
Julia Dixon Evans
Face of Cannabis pediatric epilepsy patient
Face of Cannabis portrait: Maddie / Photo by Nichole Montanez

“Right when doctors were telling us there was no alternative, this new alternative showed up,” said local pediatric cannabis advocate Allison Ray Benavides, whose son, Robby, was diagnosed in 2013 with intractable epilepsy — i.e., seizures that were not reduced by medicine. News of the surprising effect of cannabis products on pediatric patients was just starting to emerge — sometimes dramatic reductions in the number of seizures seen each day — and Benavides found the timing to be serendipitous.

For Benavides, that alternative is Charlotte’s Web, a high-CBD, low-THC strain of cannabis named after Charlotte Figi, a Dravet syndrome patient featured in the 2013 CNN documentary “Weed.” It’s a rare, serious and untreatable form of epilepsy that develops in infancy.

Several states away, before “Weed” was filmed, Colorado-based photographer and journalist Nichole Montanez was already paying attention to Figi. Her niece had recently been diagnosed with the same disease, and for Montanez and her family, the future felt bleak. Her niece’s development was suffering at the hands of her disease, and she received a G-tube because she was no longer eating, Montanez said it was a wake-up call. The medicine was not going to help, and they had to face the possibility that they could lose her.

At the time, Montanez had recently been laid off from her newsroom art job and started work on freelance project about the Figi family, who also lived in Colorado. She photographed Figi, and during one session, Montanez witnessed a simple scene that gave her hope.

“One of those times that I was there, Charlotte was eating. And she had been tube-fed,” said Montanez, who described herself as a skeptic back then, assuming medicinal uses of weed were just “excuses to get high.” She realized she wanted Fiji’s progress for her own niece. “That’s when I became a believer, in that moment, just sitting there watching her have lunch.”

In the summer of 2013, Montanez then set out to put a new face on cannabis. She wanted to tell the stories of kids impacted by grim and untreatable diseases who saw progress or greater quality of life with medicinal cannabis. “If we show people these kids, how could they say no to that?”

Face of Cannabis pediatric epilepsy patient
Face of Cannabis portrait: Maitri. / Photo by Nichole Montanez

She started going to family support groups and reaching out across online support groups. She thought she’d end up with a few dozen portraits and do a few restaurant or cafe shows in Colorado, but the project blew up.

“The families kept coming, and I kept photographing the kids,” Montanez said.

Over the last five years, Montanez said she has taken portraits of over 280 pediatric patients using medicinal cannabis.

“The Face of Cannabis,” Montanez’s photography exhibition held on Saturday only at Barrio Logan’s La Bodega gallery, displays a large-scale installation of 105 portraits printed on metal tiles, clipped together to be one massive, impactful hanging. Throughout the gallery, other documentary-style shots will be displayed from Montanez’s sessions with the children. The exhibition runs from 5-10 p.m.

Benavides’ son Robby is featured in the exhibition, along with several other San Diego children.

Face of Cannabis pediatric epilepsy patient
Face of Cannabis portrait: Robby Benavides / Photo by Nichole Montanez

Benavides thinks that telling these children’s stories is important, particularly in San Diego. “From day one, those of us at our local ground zero have been organizing, sharing our wisdom with each other and collectively pushing our children’s providers to recognize what we are doing and support us, from Rady Children’s Hospital to the Regional Center to CPS to our schools,” said Benavides. “We’ve definitely changed San Diego for the better for the pediatric patients coming after us.”

And in telling these stories visually, through Montanez’s photography, Benavides thinks that the impact will be significant, allowing not just raw and vulnerable experiences to be shared with the community, but also heralding a reframed public perception of cannabis. “The recreational market has the suffering of sick children to thank for their new conveniences,” Benavides said.

The newly legal recreational market, however, has had a negative impact on medicinal use for pediatric patient families like Benavides and other San Diegans. Changes in availability, cost and insurance coverage have brought new (or in some cases, long-familiar) challenges to the families of kids with life-threatening diseases.

“It was always just about the right to try something that might be lifesaving or just make their life a little bit better,” said Montanez. “It’s not true that everyone has access.”

Ballet in Art Museums, Art in Alleyways and More News for the Culture Crowd

Derek Weiler
Derek Weiler’s mural installation / Photo by Grant Knapp
Thomas Ospital
Organist Thomas Ospital / Photo by Céline Nieszawer

Closing Soon

Food, Etc.

What’s Inspiring Me Right Now

  • I devoured this whip-smart and quite terrifying article on the striking influencer culture in a seemingly-idyllic beach town in Australia (and Instagram’s dark side). “In just a few years, the app has turned making your life look like a vacation into an actual job for some […] and, for others, has become a constant reminder that watching people live as though on vacation is the only vacation most people can afford. Instagram makes us sad now.” (Vanity Fair)

Stay up to Date

Read Voice of San Diego's weekly arts and culture roundup (Tuesdays)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Julia Dixon Evans

Julia Dixon Evans is an author, editor and freelance writer in San Diego. Find her online, follow her on Twitter or send her an email.

More in Arts/Culture

Culture Report: Immersive Video Installation Tackles Tik-Tok Attention Span

Culture Report: Happy Stories in a Trauma-Obsessed World

Culture Report: The Local Legacy of Drag Queens

What to Read Next
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: World-Class Sci-Fi Is Born Right Here

Julia Dixon Evans
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: San Diegans to Watch at Comic-Con

Julia Dixon Evans
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: Access to the Arts in Rural Communities

Julia Dixon Evans
Arts/Culture

The Surprising World of Local Twitch and YouTube Streamers

Julia Dixon Evans

Stay up to Date

Read Voice of San Diego's weekly arts and culture roundup (Tuesdays)

Trending Stories
Everything We Know About the Status of the SDSU Mission Valley Deal
SANDAG Fires Three Top Staffers
San Ysidro Teacher Who Racked Up Complaints Was Transferred Six Times
Builders Panic as Council Prez Pushes Forward With Affordable Housing Changes
Ruling Deals Major Blow to San Diego Prosecutors’ Zero Tolerance Cases
ICE Officer Moved Victim, Misled Supervisors After Hitting Teenager
San Diego's Quake Risk Puts Us in the 'Worst of Both Worlds'
A Brief History of Lorena Gonzalez’s Blood Feud With Rob Schneider
SANDAG Fires Three Top Staffers
Environment Report: The Earthquake Risk No One's Talking About
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!