Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Arts/Culture Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Arts/Culture Culture Report

Culture Report: Taking Dance From Viral to Vital

The Museum of Man ponders a name change, a step forward for the Chicano Park Museum and more in our weekly digest of the region’s arts and culture news.
Kinsee Morlan
Keone and Mari Madrid

Dancers and choreographers Keone and Mari Madrid are pushing the boundaries of dance. / Photo by Carlo Aranda

Not everyone who steps into the limelight unexpectedly knows what to do next.

But through creativity and innovation, a North County couple turned what could have been a blip – a quick, few good years of fame – into a solid dance career that might last a lifetime.

Keone and Mari Madrid started by posting dance videos online, years ago before most dancers even knew about YouTube. Their videos went viral. Their unique style of urban choreography quickly earned them some big-time gigs.

Justin Bieber asked them to star in his “Love Yourself” video. They’ve made appearances on the “Ellen Show, “Dancing with the Stars” and “World of Dance.” The internet exploded with praise for their choreography set to Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA.”

But rather than ride the wave of fame until it washed away, they wrote a list of goals on a wall inside their home. Their overarching aim is to create more stable opportunities for dancers and choreographers to make a living.

This spring, the  Madrids released a first-of-its-kind multimedia dance ebook. “Ruth” is doing well and even spent some time at the top of the charts on Apple iBooks and Google Play. And now they’re gearing up to launch a new dance app. They say the app will serve as a digital space for other dancers and choreographers to make money off original dance videos and other multimedia content.

“With dance being on YouTube or Vimeo, you can’t have ownership of it because of the licensed music dancers use,” Mari said. “So you always have to put it out there for free. It can get really frustrating. So making a book and creating this app is a way for dancers to have complete ownership of a project.”

They’re also set to open an ambitious new immersive dance show in San Diego this fall. They’re hoping the 10-week run of the show, “Beyond Babel,” gets extended due to high ticket demand. If the show is successful, they have plans to extend their short-term lease on the building on Imperial Avenue and eventually turn it into a new arts venue that could host more dance and experimental theatrical shows.

“It’s another way to creative a career path for dancers,” Keone Madrid said. “As artists, we’re just tying so hard to create a better path for future generations of dancers and artists and show the way we view dance to masses.” 

You’re reading the Culture ReportVoice of San Diego’s weekly collection of the region’s cultural news.

The Museum of Man’s Name Change

The San Diego Museum of Man wants a new name, one that “better reflects our values of inclusivity, equity and love,” it said in a newsletter.

San Diego Museum of Man in Balboa Park

The San Diego Museum of Man in Balboa Park / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

Last week, the museum launched a survey asking folks to weigh in on a list of new names, including The Museum of Humankind, The Human Experience, The Museum of Many and The We.

I posted the news on Facebook and, now that it’s collected more than 100 comments, it looks like none of the pre-selected names are very popular. Lots of folks had suggestions of their own names, from the serious – like Museum of the Anthropocene, Museum of Shared Heritage, Museum of World Experience and The AnthroPop – to the silly – the Stuffy Old Bone Repository or Museum McMuseumFace.

What do you think the museum’s new name should be? Email me your suggestions.

Chicano Park Museum Moves Forward, the Art of Axe-Throwing and More News for the Culture Crowd

• A San Diego committee last week paved the way for the Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center with a 20-year lease, reports the Times of San Diego. The plan now goes to the full City Council. Some of the people working to open the museum talked about their efforts on this podcast episode, and I wrote about it here.

chicano park museum

Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center board members Mario Chacon, Josephine Talamantez and Diane Bolivar Armenta standing in front of the building they hope becomes the Chicano Park Museum. / Photo by Kinsee Morlan

• The axe-throwing trend has officially hit San Diego, and really there’s no one better to describe the experience than CityBeat columnist Ryan Bradford, who just won the Herbert Lockwood “Woody” Award for Humor Writing from the local chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

• East Village is getting more colorful. San Diego artists Christopher Konecki and Carly Ealey are working on a huge mural on the new “Broadstone Makers Quarter” building. ICYMI: While the quickly gentrifying East Village will have lots of new public art, actual artists who used to live in the neighborhood can no longer afford it.

east village big mural

A new mural by San Diego artists Carly Ealey and Christopher Konecki is going up in the East Village. / Image courtesy of Christopher Konecki

A church presented plans earlier this month to turn a long-dormant movie theater into a performance art center that would sometimes be used for religious programming. Some people like the idea, others don’t, reports The Coast News Group.

• San Diego Opera and the San Diego State School of Music and Dance have tapped Alan E. Hicks as the first-ever director of opera theatre, a new shared position between the two organizations.

• The NTC Foundation, which oversees the development and operation of 26 city buildings at Arts District Liberty Station, is in the middle of its effort to “further transform the monochromatic, rigid former military base into a creative space that better reflects the growing arts and cultural destination” by commissioning the creation of six new public artworks. This month, Tijuana artist Hugo Crosthwaite is creating new site-specific, outdoor murals set to be finished by early October. Catch up on my reporting on the NTC Foundation’s efforts and some of the challenges the nonprofit’s faced building an arts district inside old military buildings here.

• The Union-Tribune sat down for a Q-and-A with Michael Mizerany, artistic director of Compulsion Dance & Theatre.

Dalouge Smith recently moved on from the San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory. KPBS featured him in its “First Person” series. Smith earned respect in the local arts community for his efforts to make music education affordable and accessible to more children.

• Thirty-six peopled died in the 2016 Ghost Ship Fire that raged through an unpermitted performance space in Oakland, leading cities to crack down on similar art spaces operating without permits and fire-safety requirements. Some Barrio Logan arts spaces have been closed in the wake of the fire, and now CityBeat reports on another venue recently cited for operating without proper permits that is hoping to raise money so it can continue to host art and music shows.

• This week, literary nonprofit So Say We All is debuting a new season of “Incoming,” its podcast featuring local veterans’ stories and its annual storytelling showcase, “The Gooder, the Badder, and the Uglier.”

• California Ballet has new leaders and a new season.

The Kinsee Report: Here’s Where I Want to Be This Week

• It’s fun to watch Richard Becker work on his sculptures via social media. The end result is always impeccable, and I can’t wait to see it in person when his solo show at Sparks Gallery opens Saturday (RSVPs are required).

richard becker art

“The Tot” by Richard Becker / Image courtesy of Sparks Gallery

I’m a big fan of sincere efforts by art organizations to be more inclusive and reach more diverse audiences. Aug. 3-5, the San Diego Repertory Theatre and Amigos del REP will stage their second annual Latinx New Play Festival at the Lyceum Space Theatre. The plays in the lineup take on some timely topics.

• The Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park is celebrating 35 years with a party Thursday night at which people can bring their own photos to pin to the museum walls. Bonus: hard kombucha will be served.

Food, Cannabis, Beer and Booze News

A Spring Valley distillery is moving to Barrio Logan. (Eater)

• Speaking of Barrio Logan, Tijuana chef Javier Plascencia is working on a potential project there. (San Diego Magazine)

• Apparently, Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day. The Union-Tribune rounded up restaurants ready to celebrate.

oysters san diego

Image via Shutterstock

• I suddenly have the urge to check out the revamped UTC mall. (Union-Tribune)

• Tacos El Gordo says it had to close one of its locations because it couldn’t find enough skilled taqueros, or taco makers. (NBC 7)

• Intergalactic Brewing Company and ChuckAlek Independent Brewers are closing. (Reader)

• This new build-your-own churro cafe is just one of the zillion reasons to visit Convoy Street’s culinary offerings. (Fox 5, 10News)

Kinsee Morlan is engagement editor at Voice of San Diego. Email her at kinsee@vosd.org with arts and culture news and tips, or submit your question about San Diego arts and culture here. Want to recommend the Culture Report to someone? Share this sign-up link. Subscribe to Voice of San Diego podcasts

Stay up to Date

Read arts and culture highlights from Engagement Editor Kinsee Morlan (Tuesdays)

Tags:

Dance grant hill
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Kinsee Morlan

Kinsee Morlan is the engagement editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. She works to expand our reach and also manages VOSD’s podcasts. She covers the arts, culture, land use and entrepreneurs. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter.

More in Arts/Culture

Culture Report: Inside a Graffiti Camp for Girls

Culture Report: A Living Artist Helps the Timken Come Alive

Culture Report: It Takes Real Work to Become a Fake Nun

What to Read Next
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: 'The Human Body Is the Most Powerful Agent of Change'

Kinsee Morlan
Community

Measuring Downtown’s Homeless Concentration

Kelly Bennett
Arts/Culture

At the Big Dance-Off, Humor and Nerves

Kelly Bennett
Arts/Culture

Dancing About Bathrooms and Rigor Mortis

Kelly Bennett

Stay up to Date

Read arts and culture highlights from Engagement Editor Kinsee Morlan (Tuesdays)

Trending Stories
No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public
DA Drops Felony Charges Against Lawyer Who Defended Marijuana Businessman
New Plan Would Add Density, Jobs to Midway District – if it Can Clear One More Hurdle
This Case Could Throw a Major Wrench in the Government’s Zero-Tolerance Prosecutions
Audit Reveals Tough Decisions Coming at SANDAG
No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public
How the City Ended up Buying a Shuttered Skydiving Center to Help the Homeless
Alumni Say Chula Vista Choir Teacher Crossed the Line With Students for Years
Morning Report: Council Wipes Out Vacation Rentals
City Water Department Resisted Oversight, Downplayed Smart Meter Problems
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe