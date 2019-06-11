UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Arts/Culture Building a better region together, one story at a time

Arts/Culture

Culture Report: Three Remarkable June Debut Books From Local Writers

On bodies and on memory: A memoir, a middle-grade epic and a poetry collection hit the shelves this month from some of San Diego’s emerging literary talents.
Julia Dixon Evans
Karen Stefano writer
San Diego-based author Karen Stefano reading / Photo courtesy of Karen Stefano

San Diego writers are crushing it lately, and here are three hot new releases (two on the same day!) from three San Diego writers.

‘What A Body Remembers’: A memoir of assault by Karen Stefano

What A Body Remembers by Karen Stefano book cover
“What a Body Remembers” by Karen Stefano. / Image courtesy of Rare Bird Books

Several years ago, Karen Stefano had settled into her life as a criminal defense lawyer in San Diego, but 30 years earlier was a victim herself. A violent, random attempted crime in 1984 while she was a student at UC Berkeley left Stefano riddled with fear, doubt and distrust.

Stefano is a gifted writer, critic, literary podcast host, interviewer and lawyer raised — and based — in San Diego. Though “What A Body Remembers” (Rare Bird Books) is her memoir debut, it’s her third book; her book of short stories, “The Secret Games of Words” was released in 2015, and a business writing guide, “Before Hitting Send,” was published in 2011.

While “What A Body Remembers” explores the interiority of trauma, memory, coping and even grief, the book never quite feels inhibited by the delicacy — and weight — of these matters. It reads like a juicy true crime, thanks in part to Stefano’s background. At the time of her assault, she worked as a UC Berkeley Police Department “aide,” a campus escort and police department assistant, who in the 1980s wore official police uniforms. Stefano felt invincible and powerful escorting female students from libraries to dorm rooms, despite the reality of being a still-teenage girl herself.

A key moment of collision between Stefano’s law enforcement muscle and the horror of her story is when frantically placing her own 911 call:

“From somewhere inside, a place I didn’t know existed, my training kicks into gear. Words spill off my tongue. Effortless. Machine like.

‘Two three three zero Blake Street. Penal Code 245. Direction of flight west bound on Blake Street, suspect on foot, less than a minute ago. Ready for a description?’ My voice is now perfect steel. I know the answers to her questions before she asks.

It’s when Stefano writes of her adult life in criminal defense law that she is able to begin to unpack how the system failed her as a victim, and pages fly as she begins to delve into a particular 30-year-old crime.

This highly researched exploration of memory and trauma is vulnerable and gripping. Stefano will celebrate the book’s launch in Los Angeles this month, followed by some national tour dates and then readings in San Diego in the fall.

‘All of Me’: A middle-grade novel in verse by Chris Baron

All of Me by Chris Baron book cover
“All of Me” by Chris Baron / Image courtesy of Macmillan

All of Me” (Macmillan imprint Feiwel & Friends) is a new middle-grade novel by Chris Baron, famous in many San Diegan’s hearts for his work as a professor at City College. “All of Me” isn’t your average novel: This 312-page book tells the story of an adolescent boy struggling with body image and incessant teasing for his weight. It’s also written entirely in verse.

Ari, our hero, recently endures a cross-country move with his parents, the state of their marriage vague to Ari but clear to the reader. His mother is referred to sometimes as his mom and sometimes as The Artist. His father is rarely in the story but also integral to the story in scattered brief appearances that buoy a son with hope.

Ari’s voice is troubled and desperate for belonging, yes, but also inquisitive, loving and funny. He’s a narrator who clings to hope as well as worthlessness. His eventual friendships are intense and joyous, but riddled with what’s left unsaid.

“I get up, walk over to him.

In my mind is the rhythm of some speech

I will never give.”

Chris Baron San Diego writer
San Diego author and professor Chris Baron / Photo by Chris Baron

Baron tackles fatness and the pressure (internal and external) to change Ari’s body with a raw interiority that balances crass frankness (“When I sit down/my sides squirt out from my pants”) with emotion and vulnerability (“but I wonder/what it would mean/if I actually lose half/of who I am?”).

Baron’s writing is quick-witted and full of depth, allowing complicated characters to navigate growing up, identity and struggling with heavy things — not just body image and bullying but absent parents (“I think about how maybe/my father was the heaviest/part of me”), self-harm, faith, first loves, interrupted friendships and more. The book is compelling, hopeful and a total page-turner.

Baron launches “All of Me” this Saturday afternoon at Mysterious Galaxy.

‘Our Debatable Bodies’: Poetry by Marisa Crane

Our Debatable Bodies by Marisa Crane book cover
“Our Debatable Bodies” by Marisa Crane / Photo courtesy of Animal Heart Press

Finishing off this local round-up of body-centric debuts is a poetry chapbook by prolific poet and short fiction writer Marisa Crane, “Our Debatable Bodies” (Animal Heart Press).

Crane’s poetry is somewhere between no-nonsense and intensely, lyrically beautiful. Each piece vacillates between irreverence, fear and shouldered trauma but also with a profound sense of love.

In the poem “In An Alternate Universe Our Worst Fears Have Come True & I Am So Glad We Are Here & Not There,” Crane tackles purple dildos, fertility, hope but also a sense of fragility. Each phase begins with “& if you see her,” evoking how the narrator doesn’t just fear but assumes an impending loss, that a love experienced is a love likely to leave.

The poem “A Man at A Party Tells Us He Votes Republican But Assures Us He Is Socially Liberal,” starts with sass, an approachable and relatable joke, but the narrator quickly takes the weight of queer judgment home. “When we get home/we brush our debatable teeth/wash our debatable faces/undress our debatable bodies.”

Crane celebrates the launch of “Our Debatable Bodies” at The Whistle Stop on June 19, and also at Winston’s in OB on June 25.

Jazz, Tijuana and More News for the Culture Crowd

  • AleSmith Brewing hosts the Art & Beer Night Market on Wednesday, featuring dozens of local artists.
  • “Running on the Edge” author Matthew Futterman appeared on KPBS’s “Midday” this week, discussing legendary running coach Bob Larson, the Jamal Toads and yes, Meb. Futterman signs at Warwick’s on Thursday.
  • On Saturday, Best Practice opens “Hanging the Bear Cache,” a new exhibition by Audrey Hope in collaboration with Keir GoGwilt. There’ll be a music performance by TREESEARCH.
  • MCASD’s Teen Advisory Group collaborated with artist David White to study homelessness. Their exhibition, “A Place to Call Your Own,” opens on Saturday afternoon with a showcase.
  • Here’s a review of the in-progress Fringe Festival, now taking over Balboa Park through Sunday. Get the U-T’s highlights and the remaining performances. A festival pass is just $5.
  • “Whammock!” opens Saturday at the New Children’s Museum. It is literally a giant hammock and feels a little bit like my small-child-supervision nightmare but definitely a feat in crochet and large-scale, interactive, kid-friendly art! Hit the link for a cool installation timelapse vid to show you kids.
Photo courtesy of The New Children’s Museum
  • Rising Arts Leaders will hold a full-day Tijuana Art Crawl on Saturday, with Turista Libre. It includes touring some art, meeting sculptor Armando Muñoz, a zine-making workshop and, yes, a stop for lunch at the legendary Telefonica Gastro Park.
  • For the jazz lovers, Chula Vista’s El Primero Hotel hosts a show to benefit the Love Thy Neighbor Movement this Saturday.
  • The Mingei’s free Family Sunday Pop-Up is this Sunday at the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library, featuring guest fiber artist Mayra Camacho Chavez, folk storytelling, and Scott Paulson’s harp and theremin music.

Food, Beer, Booze and Cannabis News

What’s Inspiring Me Right Now

  • Basically I am only being inspired by women’s soccer. This article by one of my favorite writers, Hanif Abdurraqib, about Carli Lloyd is fantastic.

Stay up to Date

Read Voice of San Diego's weekly arts and culture roundup (Tuesdays)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Julia Dixon Evans

Julia Dixon Evans is an author, editor and freelance writer in San Diego. Find her online, follow her on Twitter or send her an email.

More in Arts/Culture

Culture Report: Teen-Centered Theater Company Delivers Tough Stories

Culture Report: Slow Fashion at Barrio Logan’s Sew Loka

Culture Report: The Rocky Road to Nonprofit Status

What to Read Next
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: The Timken Branches Out

Julia Dixon Evans
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: A Ship in the Woods Charts a New Course

Julia Dixon Evans
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: The Overlooked Women of Midcentury Crafts Movements

Julia Dixon Evans
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: The Revenge of Poet and Playwright Dave Harris

Julia Dixon Evans

Stay up to Date

Read Voice of San Diego's weekly arts and culture roundup (Tuesdays)

Trending Stories
American Bar Association Votes to Strip Thomas Jefferson Law School of Accreditation
What’s Driving the Balboa Park Leadership Vacuum
SDG&E Says There’s a 100% Chance It’ll Start or Contribute to a Major Wildfire
Grooming Is a Gateway to Sexual Abuse, But Schools Are Virtually Powerless to Stop it
Power Companies Plan to Keep Killing Power to Guard Against Wildfires
Two Westview High Teachers Received Warnings for Inappropriate Texts to Students
American Bar Association Votes to Strip Thomas Jefferson Law School of Accreditation
What’s Driving the Balboa Park Leadership Vacuum
SDG&E Says There’s a 100% Chance It’ll Start or Contribute to a Major Wildfire
Grooming Is a Gateway to Sexual Abuse, But Schools Are Virtually Powerless to Stop it
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!