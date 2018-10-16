Building a better region together, one story at a time

Arts/Culture Building a better region together, one story at a time

Arts/Culture Water

Public Art Proposal Was the Last Straw for Environmentalists

Environmental groups rallied to kill a proposed public sculpture planned for a water purification plant set to open in a few years because it depicted a giant straw.
Kinsee Morlan

Rendering courtesy of the city of San Diego

More than 30 million people have watched a video of an adorable sea turtle with a plastic straw stuck up its nose. Marine biologists pull the straw out with a pair of pliers. It’s excruciating to watch.

The turtle has become the de-facto poster child of a popular environmental campaign: eliminating single-use plastic straws. A state bill signed into law this year and taking effect in January requires full-service restaurants to only give straws upon request.

The growing anti-straw movement’s latest target: a piece of public art proposed for a new water facility in San Diego.

The city hired artist Christian Moeller to come up with a design for a $975,000 piece of public art at the North City Pure Water Facility, a water purification plant set to open in a few years. Public art is funded through a city policy requiring 2 percent of project costs to pay for new public art.

Moeller, a Los Angeles-based artist known for his large-scale, site-specific public artworks, presented his concept for the water facility art to the city’s public art committee earlier this year. His plan was to build a sculpture depicting two giant plastic straws stuck into the ground in front of the water facility.

Moeller didn’t respond to multiple requests for an interview.

Larry Herzog, a professor at San Diego State University and a member of the public art committee, said several members of the panel were not happy with the proposed design.

“I was immediately concerned about a striped straw that, to me, symbolizes everything that’s wrong with plastic and it polluting the ocean,” Herzog said.

The city also floated the straw sculpture idea to the public via an online survey. When local environmentalists saw it, they flipped out.

“Don’t let the city memorialize a monument to a product that endangers our natural world,” read one online campaign to stop the city from building the straw sculpture. “Erecting two intertwining, 78 ft. straws is wrong.”

Over 600 people signed the petition asking the city not to build the sculpture, according to the local chapter of the Sierra Club, the group that organized the online campaign.

Deborah Knight, director of the environmental group Friends of Rose Canyon and the activist who alerted the Sierra Club to the straw art, said when she saw the artist’s proposed design posted on the neighborhood app NextDoor, her jaw dropped.

“I was like, what is the arts commission thinking?” she said. “A nearly million-dollar plastic straw? Do they not have any concept? It was supposed to symbolize our relationship to water, but basically straws symbolize our relationship to plastic pollution.”

Knight also took issue with the proposed location of the expensive piece of public art.

“It’s not a good place to spend money on public art,” she said. “There’s no sidewalk. Zero foot traffic. Nobody walks there. There’s a few warehouses and that’s it. It’s just commuter traffic zooming by on a busy road. This is an absolutely foolish place to put a piece of public art. Put the public art where the public will see it.”

The city puts pricey public art pieces at city facilities that aren’t very accessible to the public because it says it has to — the funding anchors the art to the site. But a closer look by Voice of San Diego in 2016 revealed that the city might be overly cautious in its approach and that locating the art in nearby locations where the public might actually get to enjoy it could be within the rules after all. The city attorney issued an opinion on the matter after Councilman David Alvarez asked the office to look into it.

“Placing public art off-site may be permissible if there is a nexus between the artwork and providing water service, such as educating the public about water conservation, but water conservation cannot be used as a pretext for all projects whose purpose is to benefit the general public,” the opinion reads.

Still, the city is proceeding with plans to put public art at two new water facilities in coming years. Christine Jones, the interim director of the city’s Commission for Arts and Culture, which oversees the public art program, approved the design for a public artwork at a water facility in Oak Park even though the commission’s advisory board recommended not to approve the artwork, citing concerns about public accessibility.

The artwork at both facilities will total about $1.3 million. There will be some public and private tours at the Pure Water facility once it’s built. But for art critic Robert Pincus, that’s not enough. He said the city should do anything it can to make the art as accessible as possible.

Pincus also said Moeller’s design, aside from disregarding the growing distaste for plastic straws, is just plain bad.

“I’m really just scratching my head, frankly, looking at this thing,” he said. “It’s like why? Can’t we do better than this?”

Moeller has officially scrapped his idea for the straw sculpture. City spokesman Scott Robinson

said Moeller is re-evaluating his conceptual approach to the project at this time.

Stay up to Date

Read arts and culture highlights from Engagement Editor Kinsee Morlan (Tuesdays)

Tags:

plastic straws Public Art
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Kinsee Morlan

Kinsee Morlan is the engagement editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. She works to expand our reach and also manages VOSD’s podcasts. She covers the arts, culture, land use and entrepreneurs. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter.

More in Arts/Culture

Calle 13 Arts Group Fights to Save Border Murals

Culture Report: Making Space for San Diego Makers

Which Arts Programs Get the Most City Funding — and Why it Could Change

What to Read Next
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: New Fire Station Includes Sounds Sweeter Than Sirens

Kinsee Morlan
Arts/Culture

Arts Commission Says No to Artwork Most of the Public Won’t See

Kinsee Morlan
News

San Diego Explained: The Port is Undertaking Its Biggest Arts Project Yet

Adriana Heldiz
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: Public Art Is Part of the Plan to Revive Children's Park

Kinsee Morlan

Stay up to Date

Read arts and culture highlights from Engagement Editor Kinsee Morlan (Tuesdays)

Trending Stories
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
Before Budget Crisis, Sweetwater Trustees OK’d Raises Despite a Warning From State Officials
Councilman Wants to Ground Plan to Turn Skydiving Building Into a Homelessness Center
After the Caravan
Public Art Proposal Was the Last Straw for Environmentalists
Just How Close SoccerCity and SDSU Got to a Deal and How it All Fell Apart
After Budget Miscalculations, Sweetwater Must ID Millions in Cuts Within Weeks
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
Dog Pile: Local Agencies Blast the Airport Authority's Plan to Redo Terminal 1
SDSU Can’t Say How it Will Pay for Everything in SDSU West Plan
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!